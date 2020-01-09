Cassie and her husband Alex Fine finally release their daughter Frankie's face and she is super adorable

Instagram

The 33-year-old singer takes Instagram to share a photo of her daughter sitting in a blurry chair while resting her head on her small left hand with her eyes closed.

It's been a month since Cassie and her husband Alex Fine welcomed their first child together, and now they are finally ready to share with the world how beautiful their daughter is. The lovebirds have successfully melted the hearts of many people when they offered the first look to Frankie Fine's face on Wednesday, January 8.

In an Instagram photo shared in Cassie's account, Frankie was sitting in a blurry chair while resting her head on her little left hand with her eyes closed. He rocked a cowgirl outfit with a pink cowboy hat that covered his head. Cassie simply left a red-hearted emoji in the legend, while Alex wrote on Instagram Stories, "How did we do something so perfect?"

Cassie also shared a video of Frankie sleeping peacefully in a beige furry hoodie on Instagram Stories. "All my heart," wrote the R&B singer.

Looking at how adorable Frankie is with her sweet red lips and pink cheeks, many couldn't help falling in love with the baby. There were some who compared it to an angel, while others said it looks like a doll. "OMG," SZA commented next to a lot of emojis. "There she is! The sweetest little cowgirl! She looks like her mom here!" Christina Milian wrote

"She is more than perfect," said one person, while another raved, "If this is not the cutest thing I've seen in a long time !!! OMG." Someone else commented, "I can't! She is absolutely adorable," while another guy said, "She exceeded my expectations, dear sir, this girl is beautiful." Others confessed to having a baby fever after seeing Frankie.

Cassie and Alex, who got married in September last year, welcomed Frankie on December 6 of the same year in Los Angeles. The little bundle of joy is the couple's first child together.