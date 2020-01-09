Carlton Cole and Sam Quek select their last XI in Kings of the Premier League | Soccer news

Tune in to the monthly Kings of the Premier League show on Sky Sports this Friday to discover who is crowned King of the Month, presented by Budweiser, official Premier League beer partner







the Kings of the Premier League The show returns at Sky Sports this Friday with another alignment of stars on the panel.

Sky sports Presenter Adam Smith and the guests build a definitive XI of the best players during the last month, armed with ratings based on statistics and fan votes.

This month, Smithy joins former West Ham striker Carlton Cole and gold medalist hockey player and sports presenter Sam Quek.

Kings of the Premier League Live

The panel will face statistics against the intestine, comparing the results of the Power Rankings statistics with fan votes for Kings of the Match on the Premier League website.

The couple did not agree on several selections before being forced to make a decision and provided opinions on several of the discussion points at this time.

Do the statistical leaders of the Premier League make the cut in the XI this month, or do fans' favorites win initial positions? Tune in to Sky Sports Premier League at 8pm on Friday to find out.

You can try to predict your equipment using the tool below. Once built, you can share @SkySportsPL with the hashtag #KOTPL.

We added the six best players in each position of Power Rankings and Kings of the Match this month. Remember, you are choosing the best performers in the Premier League during the month of December …