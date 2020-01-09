Car in which Tupac Shakur was shot dead to be sold for $ 1.7 million

Celebrity Cars Las Vegas is selling the 1996 BMW 7 Series engine, which still has four-shot bullet holes, along with an authentication certificate.

The car that rapper Tupac Shakur It shot up and went on sale for the staggering $ 1.7 million (£ 1.3 million).

The 1996 BMW 7 Series engine has been thoroughly restored after Tupac was shot dead in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, and still has four-shot bullet holes. The star died, at 25, six days after the attack.

Now, a Sin City-based dealership, Celebrity Cars Las Vegas, is selling the car, which comes with an authentication certificate that shows that it was originally leased by Death Row Records, which was founded by Suge Knight and legendary producer Dr. Dre. The vehicle identification number also matches the one noted in the original lease documents.

After the murder of Tupac, Las Vegas police officers sold the vehicle at auction and then went to several collectors. Representatives of current owners seek a refundable deposit of $ 20,000 (£ 15,000) from any interested buyer before the sale.

On the day of Tupac's death, he was traveling with Knight, who was driving the car, from a Mike Tyson Boxing match at a party at Club 662, when a white Cadillac stopped next to the couple at the traffic lights.

Tupac, who was in the passenger seat, was hit by four bullets, one of them piercing his lung. His murder remains unsolved.