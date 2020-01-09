Cam Newton: Caroline Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has no update on the future of the quarterback | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLc16405746d3a4416904495fee586fcb29% %MINIFYHTMLc16405746d3a4416904495fee586fcb210%





Carolina quarterback Cam Newton missed most of the season due to an injury.

%MINIFYHTMLc16405746d3a4416904495fee586fcb211% %MINIFYHTMLc16405746d3a4416904495fee586fcb212%

The new head coach of Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule, has spoken with Cam Newton, but has not yet made a decision about the future of the quarterback.

When asked about Newton and his future with the team, Rhule said he talked to him briefly on Tuesday and that he has "the greatest respect for him and for what he has done."

Live nfl Live

But Rhule declined to go into more details, saying he would like more background and talk in depth with general manager Marty Hurney about the entire list.

Newton, 30, was operated in December for a Lisfranc lesion on his left foot, a problem that arose in the preseason.

Initially he returned to play the first two weeks of the regular season, but aggravated the injury in week 2.

Baylor's former head coach Matt Rhule took over the Carolina Panthers

The quarterback entered an injured reserve in November, and after progress in his rehabilitation was limited, Newton underwent surgery.

Rhule said: "To be fair, I probably still haven't had the opportunity with respect to any player to talk to Marty and Mr. (owner, David) Tepper in terms of long-term vision.

"What I will say is this, I had the opportunity to speak with Cam yesterday, and I have the greatest respect for him and what he has done, and I love the way he spoke to me, to be honest."

"I didn't want to talk about the past. I wanted to talk about the future."

"But apart from that, I would rather talk to those guys and have an idea, not only of Cam, but of all the players on the list and they really have a good process to advance the whole list."

Watch every game of the Divisional Round in Sky Sports Action (407) while the playoff coverage starts on Saturday at 9pm with the Minnesota Vikings in San Francisco 49ers; Sunday's action begins with the Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs live from 7:30 p.m.