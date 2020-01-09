Calling all Sabrina fans: you need to watch this music video

Sabrina Spellman worked her magic to give viewers everything they want in a new music video for the new episodes of The chilling adventures of Sabrina. Yes, you read that right, a music video.

The video, "Straight to Hell," which you can see below, introduces the star of Sabrina Kiernan Shipka in maximum witch sewing, Gavin Leatherwood chained Ross Lynch in a short top and all kinds of devilish images, as well as the first look at the new images of the next batch of episodes. "Straight to Hell,quot; arrives when the Netflix series prepares to launch Part 3 on Friday, January 24.

In the new season, Sabrina is still reeling from defeating her father, Lucifer, while the Dark Lord remains trapped in the human prison of her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Leatherwood). Needless to say, Sabrina feels a great fault that her boo was the last sacrifice for her.