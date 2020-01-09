Brooklyn Beckham shares obscene photos while celebrating GF's birthday Nicola Peltz

WENN / Instar

Meanwhile, the actress of & # 39; Last Airbender & # 39; apparently he spent his 25th birthday mourning the death of his grandmother Gina, whom he called his & # 39; second mother & # 39; and & # 39; truly my angel of the earth & # 39 ;.

Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Nicola Peltz They are young and in love! The son of David Beckham He posted on his Instagram account a very sexy selfie while sharing a sweet message for Nicola, who turned 25 on January 9.

In the tender photo, the lovebirds were seen in the bathroom as if they were about to shower. "The last Airbender"The actress was photographed smiling with a white towel wrapping her around. Meanwhile, Brooklyn was left shirtless while her arm surrounded her girlfriend. In addition, making the romantic photo, she planted a kiss on the cheek.

"Happy birthday baby xx, you have such an amazing heart xx," so Brooklyn subtitled the complement.

Meanwhile, Nicola apparently spent her birthday mourning the death of her grandmother Gina, whom she called her "second mother." Sharing a couple of photos with Gina, Nicola wrote on her page: "My heart is broken, it doesn't even touch what I feel now. Honestly, I feel like my heart fell from my body. The reason why I'm being so open this in such a public level is because I just wanted to send a reminder that the most important thing in life is family. "

"Gina was a second mother to me, my love for her never ended and overflowed. She was kind, elegant, gentle but more than strong, and I can't even express in words how beautiful she was," he continued. "She was really my angel of the earth. I have feared this day since I can remember and I still cannot understand that this is my new reality."

"I don't know why this happened the night before I turned 25, maybe I will never know, but all I know is that I am the luckiest girl in the world who has been able to meet the most amazing woman for 25 years. I feel lost and broken, but I know she is with me forever, always has been, "concluded the publication.