Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz make their romance official on Instagram

Brooklyn BeckhamY Nicola Peltz They have taken their romance to social networks.

Victoria Beckham Y David BeckhamThe first-born 20-year-old is not hiding his feelings for the 25-year-old actress and vice versa. The two went to Instagram this week and, as it has become a point of reference for any modern relationship, they published one over the other for the first time in their respective accounts.

Earlier this week, he shared a series of photos, including a close-up of his face and a photo of the two along with a red heart for a legend. Then, on Peltz's page, the star shared a mirror selfie with a topless Beckham in the frame and captioned it with a black heart.

On Thursday, Beckham returned to Instagram with adorable birthday wishes for the star. "Happy birthday babe xx," subtitled a mirror selfie of them hugging in a bathroom. "You have such an amazing heart xx."

In addition to all the sweetness on social media, the two were also photographed Tuesday at a dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood with Peltz carrying a bouquet of flowers.