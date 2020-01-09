Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz make their romance official on Instagram

BACKGRID
Brooklyn BeckhamY Nicola Peltz They have taken their romance to social networks.
Victoria Beckham Y David BeckhamThe first-born 20-year-old is not hiding his feelings for the 25-year-old actress and vice versa. The two went to Instagram this week and, as it has become a point of reference for any modern relationship, they published one over the other for the first time in their respective accounts.
Earlier this week, he shared a series of photos, including a close-up of his face and a photo of the two along with a red heart for a legend. Then, on Peltz's page, the star shared a mirror selfie with a topless Beckham in the frame and captioned it with a black heart.
On Thursday, Beckham returned to Instagram with adorable birthday wishes for the star. "Happy birthday babe xx," subtitled a mirror selfie of them hugging in a bathroom. "You have such an amazing heart xx."
In addition to all the sweetness on social media, the two were also photographed Tuesday at a dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood with Peltz carrying a bouquet of flowers.
In September 2019, E! News learned Beckham and ex girlfriend Hana Cross, with whom he had been dating since late 2018, he had resigned.
Of the many women with whom she has been linked over the years, perhaps Beckham's most famous ex is an actress Chloë Grace Moretz, who dated him intermittently for years starting in 2014. The two apparently separated for early 2018.
As for Peltz, it was previously linked to Anwar Hadid, but that romance ended in May 2018.
If something is clear, this new pair is in love with social networks.
