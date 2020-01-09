British Royal Zara Tindall is prohibited from driving after being arrested for speeding

%MINIFYHTML2955175bbb09f79dd0a76c2eb4c03cfc9% %MINIFYHTML2955175bbb09f79dd0a76c2eb4c03cfc10%

A judge forbade Queen Isabel II's granddaughter to drive for half a year after she was caught driving over the speed limit in a field.

Queen Elizabeth IIthe granddaughter Zara Tindall He has been banned from driving for six months for accelerating his Land Rover in the English countryside.

The equestrian star already had nine points on his license when he was caught driving 91 miles per hour near his home in 2018, and on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, a court hearing was held on the incident.

While the equestrian star, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, did not attend the court hearing, her lawyer pleaded guilty to her and gave her four more points, exceeding 12 points for a ban automatic

"Because Ms. Tindall already has nine points on her license, she could not accept a fixed penalty for this crime," said prosecutor Farley Turner.

Zara received a fine of $ 880 plus a surcharge per victim of $ 200.

The Olympic could not attend the hearing because she was in Australia with her husband, the rugby star. Mike Tindall, where forest fires devastate the country.

It is not the first driving incident for the royal family: Zara's mother, Princess Anne, was arrested for speeding at 90 miles per hour in his Bentley on the same road in March 2001.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, also voluntarily waived his driver's license after he crashed his Land Rover in another car near Sandringham's royal family in January last year.