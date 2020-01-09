Britain hopes to reach the ATP Cup semifinals finalized by Australia hosts | Tennis news

Britain suffers a 2-1 loss to host Australia in the dramatic quarterfinals of the ATP Cup in Sydney





Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury suffered a heartbreaking doubles defeat decisive for Britain in the ATP Cup

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury suffered a heartbreaking super tiebreaker 18-16 loss to Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur when Britain fell 2-1 to Australia in the quarterfinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday.

Jamie Murray and Salisbury saw four match points come and go before the Australian couple of Kyrgios and De Minaur arrived 3-6 6-3 18-16 to send the hosts to the semifinals.

Cam Norrie lost the first quarterfinal match, down 6-2 6-2 against Kyrgios before Dan Evans kept Britain in the tournament courtesy of an exciting 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7- 6 (7-2) beat De Minaur in three hours and 23 minutes.

That result ended Australia's record of winning the previous 10 games in the inaugural 24-team tournament.

Nick Kyrgios leads teammate Alex de Minaur after winning his epic doubles match against Jamie Murray and Salisbury

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt opted to send his two individual players to the doubles at De Minaur and the decisive doubles and Kyrgios instead of Chris Guccione and John Peers, who were undefeated in three games in the group stage.

But it was worth it after a rocking game, they sealed the victory in an exciting tiebreaker.

Kyrgios served at 17-16 and Salisbury returned a long time, but before the victory could take place, the British questioned whether the No. 29 service had entered.

The review showed that he had clearly done it and the unlikely couple fell to the ground.

Interviewed in court, De Minaur said that Kyrgios "blatantly took me there," but Kyrgios disagreed. "Not at all, he just needs some guidance," said the 24-year-old. "He gets very bad on himself very easily, so I keep him positive if I can, especially after his amazing singles performance, he just fell a little short." "I only brought as much energy as I could. That was probably the most stressful tie-breaker I've ever played in my life, so I'll probably have some red wine tonight." Kyrgios in De Minaur

Australia will play Spain's Rafael Nadal or Belgium in the semifinals.

