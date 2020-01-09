Brentford considers movement for Turkish striker Emre Mor | Soccer news





Emre Mor is currently on loan with Galatasaray

Brentford is interested in Turkish striker Emre Mor.

The Bees are considering moving for the 22-year-old, who is currently on loan at the Celta Vigo Galatasaray.

Mor received a big tip for a great future after a £ 8 million transfer to Borussia Dortmund in 2016, impressing Turkey in the Euros that year and in the Champions League for his new club.

But his professionalism was questioned after reports of a dispute with the then manager Thomas Tuchel, and was subsequently sold to Celta Vigo for more than £ 11 million a year later.

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Bristol City Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Bristol City

Concerns about his attitude continued in Spain and once he publicly apologized for being late for training, following criticism from then-chief Juan Carlos Unzue.

Last summer he was linked to a Premier League movement and was reportedly available for only £ 5 million, but joined Galatasaray with a full-season loan.

But since then he has only had three league starts and is one of the many strikers that Brentford is looking to sign this month.

1:22 Brentford striker Ollie Watkins says that the interest of the Premier League clubs has given him a & # 39; pleasant feeling & # 39 ;, but that he will not leave the Championship this month. Brentford striker Ollie Watkins says that the interest of the Premier League clubs has given him a & # 39; pleasant feeling & # 39 ;, but that he will not leave the Championship this month.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Talk transfer Then continue at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.