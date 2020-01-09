Brazilian judge orders Netflix to eliminate film that portrays Jesus as gay

RIO DE JANEIRO – A judge in Brazil ruled this week that Netflix should eliminate a short film that describes Jesus as a gay man, arguing that he can cause "irreparable damage,quot; to the nation's Christians.

The film, a satire called The First Temptation of Christ, had provoked controversy in the country and a violent reaction between conservative politicians and clergy when it premiered in December. The uproar increased when, on Christmas Eve, the producer responsible for the film suffered an incendiary bomb attack.

A Netflix spokeswoman said Wednesday night that the company had no comments. As of Thursday afternoon, the film remained accessible in Brazil.

Now, the judge's decision has placed the film at the center of a broader debate about censorship in Brazil. It is the last flash point in the country's cultural wars, which have become increasingly bitter since the election of the extreme right president Jair Bolsonaro in 2018.