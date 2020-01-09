Brazilian judge orders Netflix to eliminate film that portrays Jesus as gay

RIO DE JANEIRO – A judge in Brazil ruled this week that Netflix should eliminate a short film that describes Jesus as a gay man, arguing that he can cause "irreparable damage,quot; to the nation's Christians.
The film, a satire called The First Temptation of Christ, had provoked controversy in the country and a violent reaction between conservative politicians and clergy when it premiered in December. The uproar increased when, on Christmas Eve, the producer responsible for the film suffered an incendiary bomb attack.
A Netflix spokeswoman said Wednesday night that the company had no comments. As of Thursday afternoon, the film remained accessible in Brazil.
Now, the judge's decision has placed the film at the center of a broader debate about censorship in Brazil. It is the last flash point in the country's cultural wars, which have become increasingly bitter since the election of the extreme right president Jair Bolsonaro in 2018.
The judge of Rio de Janeiro, Benedict Abicair, issued the decision on Tuesday in response to a lawsuit filed by the Dom Bosco Center, a Brazilian Christian organization, which has denounced the film as "blasphemous."
The judge, writing a 40-page decision, said he was trying to balance freedom of expression with freedom of religion. He concluded that keeping the movie online is "more likely to cause serious and irreparable damage,quot; than to remove it from the public domain.
The judge said his ruling would benefit the "mostly Christian,quot; society of Brazil. Brazil, home to more Catholics than any other country in the world, also has a rapidly growing conservative evangelical population that has gained more political influence in recent years.
Damares Alves, an evangelical pastor who serves as Minister of Human Rights, Families and Women, called the ruling a "beautiful and timely decision,quot; in a statement on Instagram. He added that he expected the producers to be fined for the "pain they caused to many people."
David Miranda, an openly gay federal legislator, said he saw the decision as the last "attack on democracy,quot; in the Bolsonaro era.
"We cannot forget that this attack is based on homophobia," he said in a text message. "We will resist."
Police authorities have identified one of the men suspected of being involved in the fire pump from the producer of the Rio de Janeiro movie, Porta dos Fundos.
The suspect, Eduardo Fauzi, a 41-year-old resident of Rio de Janeiro, flew to Moscow shortly after the attack. In In an interview with Época magazine, Mr. Fauzi said that while the incendiary bomb attack was certainly a crime, he felt it was "perfectly moral,quot; since the justice system did not get in the way of spreading the movie, what he called a "monstrous crime." . "
Porta dos Fundos said Thursday that he had not been formally notified about the court's decision and made no further comments.