Brandi Glanville cryptically addresses those rumors of Denise Richards

Life is not all diamonds and roses in Beverly Hills these days.

As the emotion continues to grow for a new season of The real housewives of Beverly Hills, a rumored story is making some headlines.

Earlier this week, reports emerged stating Denise Richards Y Brandi Glanville He had an alleged months adventure. While Denise's representative criticized the accusations, Brandi seems to address them in a new Instagram post.

"When you want to answer, but you are not allowed,quot; … the Bravo star subtitled his shot where he tried to remain calm for a Watch what happens live appearance.

This is not the first time Brandi mocks a drama that is brewing in 90210.

Just a few weeks ago, the reality star turned to Twitter and wrote: "If you sign up for a reality show, every single skeleton you have in the closet will come out eventually. You can't have secrets and expect to keep them. NEVER !!! So it is best to be honest #OwnIt. "