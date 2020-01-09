Brad Pitt's most sincere quotes about sobriety and addiction

Brad Pitt newly accredited fellow actor Bradley Cooper with helping him to become sober, in a touching and sincere show of gratitude.
Pitt has fought alcohol and marijuana addictions for years and attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for more than a year later. Angelina Jolie he filed for divorce from him in 2016. On Wednesday, at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board, the 56-year-old Oscar-winning star publicly accredited Bradley Cooper with helping him overcome his struggles.
"I got sober for this guy," Pitt said after Cooper handed him the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Once upon a time in Hollywood. "And every day they have been happier ever since."
Then he gave Cooper a thumbs up and said, "I love you and I thank you."
Both Pitt and Cooper have been sincere about their substance abuse in the past. Pitt recently spoke about the fight against alcoholism in a December interview with former Legends of the Fall Y You know black Joe co-star Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine.
These are some of the things Pitt has said about his addictions and his sobriety over the years:
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the National Review Board
Credit to Bradley Cooper
"I got sober for this guy," said the actor about Bradley Cooper after the latter awarded him an award at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board 2020. "And every day they have been happier ever since."
David Fisher / Shutterstock
"An escape,quot;
Pitt talks about his alcohol addiction in the past with former Legends of the Fall Y You know black Joe co-star Anthony Hopkins in december 2019 Interview magazine chat He says: "I saw it as a bad service for myself, as an escape."
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
AA Recovery
The New York Times reports in 2019 that the actor spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous after Angelina Jolie He filed for divorce in 2016. He says: "I had taken things as far as I could, so I eliminated my drinking privileges."
The store says its recovery group was made up entirely of men.
"You had all these men sitting open and honest in a way I had never heard," the actor told the newspaper. "It was this safe space where there was little judgment and, therefore, little judgment of yourself … It was really really liberating just exposing your ugly sides. There is great value in that."
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for Gersh
Stop smoking weed and alcohol
"In my junkie days, I wanted to smoke a joint with Jack, Snoop and Willie," says Pitt. GQ style in 2017. "You know, when you're a drug addict, you get these really stupid ideas. Well, I don't want to accuse others, but I haven't reached Willie yet."
When asked if he misses drinking alcohol, he says, "I mean, we have a wine cellar. I really enjoy the wine, but I just took it to the ground. I had to walk away for a minute. And I honestly drank a Russian under the table. with his own vodka. He was a professional. I was good. "
He adds: "I don't want to continue living like this," and he says he replaced alcohol with "cranberry juice and sparkling water," joking: "I have the cleanest urinary tract in all of Los Angeles, I guarantee it!"
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for J / P HRO Gala
"Running away from feelings,quot;
"I don't remember a day since I left college when I wasn't drinking alcohol or had a joint, or something. Something," says Pitt. GQ style in 2017, several months later Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children, asks for a divorce. "And you realize that a lot of that is … cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I'm running away from feelings. I'm very, very happy to be done with all that. I mean, I stopped everything except drinking alcohol." when I started my family. "
"But even this past year, you know, things I wasn't dealing with. I was drinking too much. It just became a problem." "And I am really happy that half a year has passed, which is bittersweet, but I have my feelings again at the tip of my fingers. I think that is part of the human challenge: either you deny them all your life or you answer them and evolve." .
Splash News
Leaving university
The actor tells him Don In 2013 he dropped out of college because of his drug habit. He was an avid user of marijuana in the 90s.
"I'm missing two credits to graduate from college. Two credits," he says. "All I had to do was write an article. What kind of man is that? That guy scares me, the guy who always leaves a little on his plate. For a long time, I thought he had done too much damage, damage to drugs. " I was a little homeless. A guy who felt he was growing up in a vacuum and wanted to see things, wanted to be inspired. I followed that other thing. I spent years f – king off. But then I got burned and felt that I was wasting my chance. It was a conscious change. "
Ordonez / PapJuice / INFphoto.com
Overcome marijuana addiction
"I got very tired of myself at the end of the 1990s: I was hiding from celebrities; I was smoking too much drugs; I was sitting on the couch and was becoming a donut; and I really got irritated with myself," he says the actor at Hollywood reporter in 2012. "I came to: & # 39; What is the point? Be better than this & # 39;".
He says that after a trip to Casablanca, Morocco, in the mid and late 1990s, where he witnessed a large number of poor and sick children, "he simply quit," and added: "I stopped the grass, I mean , more or less. and I decided to get off the couch. "
Ari Perilstein / Getty Images for LTPR
"Hiding,quot;
"I spent the 90s trying to hide, trying to dodge the cacophony of celebrities," says Pitt. parade magazine in 2011. "I started to get tired of myself sitting on a sofa, holding a joint, hiding. I began to feel pathetic. It became very clear that I intended to try to find a movie about an interesting life, but I was not living an interesting life. I think my marriage (for Jennifer Aniston) had something to do with it. Try to pretend that marriage was something that it wasn't. "
ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty Images
Motivation to quit marijuana
The actor says in Real time with Bill Maher In 2009 he left marijuana when he had children. He and ex-wife Angelina Jolie They are parents of six. He says: "I am a father now. You want to be alert."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.