Brad Pitt newly accredited fellow actor Bradley Cooper with helping him to become sober, in a touching and sincere show of gratitude.

Pitt has fought alcohol and marijuana addictions for years and attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for more than a year later. Angelina Jolie he filed for divorce from him in 2016. On Wednesday, at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board, the 56-year-old Oscar-winning star publicly accredited Bradley Cooper with helping him overcome his struggles.

"I got sober for this guy," Pitt said after Cooper handed him the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Once upon a time in Hollywood. "And every day they have been happier ever since."

Then he gave Cooper a thumbs up and said, "I love you and I thank you."

Both Pitt and Cooper have been sincere about their substance abuse in the past. Pitt recently spoke about the fight against alcoholism in a December interview with former Legends of the Fall Y You know black Joe co-star Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine.