Brad Pitt reveals that Bradley Cooper helped him get sober

After his separation from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt decided it was time to get sober. Since then, he has opened up a bit about his trip to sobriety, but has just revealed that his friend Bradley Cooper played an important role in his recovery.

Pitt won the award for best supporting actor for his role in Once upon a time … in Hollywood at the National Review Board Awards Gala in New York City on Wednesday night, and Cooper was present to present the award to his good friend.

During his speech, Pitt shared how important Cooper is to him and how kind he was to The hangover star to take time for his daughter Lea De Seine two years to give him the trophy.

"Bradley has just put his daughter to bed and hastened to do this," Pitt said. "It's a love. I got sober for this guy and every day they've been happier ever since."

In addition to Cooper, Pitt also shared in interviews that Alcoholics Anonymous helped him greatly. Last September, the winner of the Golden Globe said The New York Times that he "eliminated,quot; his drinking privileges because he had taken things as far as he could.

The 55-year-old explained that he went to a group of men and they sat and talked. But, what had an effect on him was that they were being open and honest in a way he had never heard, and it was a safe space with little judgment. And that meant he didn't judge himself.

Also told GQ In 2017 he stopped drinking because he didn't want to live like this anymore. He said he "threw it on the ground,quot; and had to walk away for a minute. Brad Pitt revealed that he was "a professional,quot; when it came to drinking alcohol, and that it was so good that he could "drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka."

As for Cooper, he rarely speaks publicly about his sobriety. But he did tell Barbara Walters in 2015 that he stopped drinking when he was just over twenty years old, and said that if he hadn't been sober when he did, he wouldn't be where he is today.

Bradley Cooper said that if he hadn't changed his life when he did, he wouldn't have been able to access himself or other people. He also wouldn't have the relationships he has, and he wouldn't have been able to take care of his father when he was sick.



