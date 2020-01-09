Brad Pitt mocks Quentin Tarantino's conversation style: he says he needs "cocaine to stop talking,quot;

During a speech at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards earlier this week, Brad Pitt took the stage to offer a great monologue about Quentin Tarantino, while delivering the Quentin award for best screenplay for Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Page Six reports that the 56-year-old actor captivated everyone present with his speech, taking advantage of the opportunity to launch several joyful blows in Quentin's direction. For example, at a point in the monologue, the World War Z The actor referred to the director as "very detailed,quot;.

Pitt joked that Quentin was the only boy he had known who needed cocaine to stop talking. Pitt also described his life situation as a "Sanford and Son set,quot; because the director writes everything by hand and also writes background stories about the characters after the movie hits theaters.

That said, Pitt admitted his own flaws, and added that every time he tried to contribute his own ideas of what would be a good line, he would end up ruining everything. To end his speech, Pitt said Quentin had a "really good heart."

Reportedly, Quentin has just married Daniella Pick, who comes from Israel, and they are preparing to have a child together. Quentin has spent much of his time these days in Tel Aviv, Israel, along with Daniella.

Pitt said in the speech that perhaps Quentin's last film would bring the world "peace in the Middle East." Tarantino fans know that Pitt has worked with him three times, even in Inglorious Bastards since 2009 as well as Once upon a time in Hollywood, In addition to a small paper in True romance, A movie written by Quentin.

As previously reported, Quentin Tarantino's latest film was acclaimed by critics as one of the best films of the year, alongside Martin Scorsese The Irish.

On the other hand, the public response to both films was mixed, and some argued that Once upon a time in Hollywood it had a meandering plot, and the Irish being too long



