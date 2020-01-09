Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety in the moving speech

Hollywood Brads had to stay together.

Brad Pitt He won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board on Wednesday night. Presenting him the honor was his good friend, Bradley Cooper. After hugging fellow Brad on stage at the gala, the Once upon a time … in Hollywood star sprouted over his friend, revealing to the crowd applauding that the A star has been born The actor helped him get sober.

Raising Cooper's 2-year-old daughter Pasture (who shares with ex Irina Shayk), Pitt said: "Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then hurried to do this."

"I got sober for this guy," the 56-year-old actor continued. "And every day they have been happier ever since."

Then, greeting the 45-year-old star, Pitt said: "I love you and I thank you."

This marks one of the rare moments when Pitt has spoken publicly about his sobriety, and his first mention that Cooper helped him on that front.