Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety in the moving speech

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the National Review Board
Hollywood Brads had to stay together.
Brad Pitt He won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board on Wednesday night. Presenting him the honor was his good friend, Bradley Cooper. After hugging fellow Brad on stage at the gala, the Once upon a time … in Hollywood star sprouted over his friend, revealing to the crowd applauding that the A star has been born The actor helped him get sober.
Raising Cooper's 2-year-old daughter Pasture (who shares with ex Irina Shayk), Pitt said: "Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then hurried to do this."
"I got sober for this guy," the 56-year-old actor continued. "And every day they have been happier ever since."
Then, greeting the 45-year-old star, Pitt said: "I love you and I thank you."
This marks one of the rare moments when Pitt has spoken publicly about his sobriety, and his first mention that Cooper helped him on that front.
After his separation from Angelina Jolie In 2017, Pitt spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous and has been sober ever since.
He talked about his alcoholism in a December interview with Two potatoes actor Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine. In it, he grouped in his alcoholism with other mistakes that he says he has committed in his life, saying that he is grateful for the experiences because they led him to a wisdom that he could not have obtained otherwise.
Pitt's huge thanks to Cooper reveals only another facet in the story of how he became sober.
But Cooper was not the only Hollywood actor that Pitt mentioned in his speech.
Following his thumbs to Cooper, the Fight club The actor joked with the gala crowd: "Well, it is good to be able to leave this by carrying something more than George Clooney".
"I know very little about the National Review Board," he continued. "Have you been around for a century? I know very little, other than that you love movies. I started looking for you on Google, I searched you and I thought, & # 39; Fuck! I also love movies. That's enough good for me ""
After the crowd's laughter, Pitt went on to list characters from movies he idolized as a child.
"Not really, really, I really love movies," he said. "From a very young age, they were my vision of a world much bigger than my backyard. Fascinating characters that I became obsessed with, like Popeye Doyle and RP McMurphy or Sonny Wortzik, Woodward and Berstein, Johnny Boy. I think Johnny Boy is in the house somewhere here. I mean, they meant a lot to me. I love movies, so thank you very much for this. Thank you very much. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML121fd8373279e6070fce4a822b3c85f49%