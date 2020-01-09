Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for helping him get rid of alcohol

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; says the star of & # 39; American Hustle & # 39; He helped him become sober after his separation from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Up News Info –

Brad Pitt thanks fellow star Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober during an acceptance speech at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

The 56-year-old man spent more than a year attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after his separation from his ex-wife in 2016 Angelina Jolie, and now he is completely sober.

At the National Review Board event, Cooper awarded Pitt the award for Best Supporting Actor won for his performance in "Once upon a time in Hollywood", and the "Fight club"The star revealed that his friend, who abstained from alcohol since he was 29, helped him quit alcohol.

"Thank you, Bradley," he told the crowd, according to E! News. "Bradley has just put his daughter to bed and then hastened to do this. I got sober for this guy, and every day they've been happier ever since."

Pitt talked about his alcoholism in a December interview with "The two potatoes"actor Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine, but did not mention the role of actor Hangover in his recovery.

"I am realizing, as a true act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices I have made that I am not proud of, that I value those false steps, because they led me to some wisdom, which led me to another thing, "he explained to Hopkins. "You cannot have one without the other. I see it as something that I am now embracing at this time in my life. But I certainly do not feel I can take credit for any of that."