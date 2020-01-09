Boosie gets on IG Live and asks Kappas to teach Shimmy

Roommates, if you know anything about Greek life, then you should know that if you are not separated from a fraternity or brotherhood, it is a HUGE "no-no,quot; to wear related Greek clothes. That also includes any hand gesture, related dance movements and, basically, everything related to Greek life. As we all know the people who commit, win the right to earn the right to use your Greek letter. Unfortunately, Boosie did not receive that note!

Boosie was recently placed in a Kappa Alpha Psi sweatshirt sitting next to the court and there were many people who did not appreciate her appearance. See what we are talking about below:

Needless to say, the harmless publication stirred some pens to say the least. So much so, they turned to social networks to talk about it! However, Boosie doesn't seem bewildered at all. In fact, he said, if you dance with your music, you should be able to wear a Kappa shirt or go for a walk. He has called on all the Kappas to teach him to walk and move. Watch his video below;

Although he addressed the incident, he still feels that he should be able to learn the characteristic shimmy of the Kappas, if nothing else. After going live and being honest about his feelings, Boosie must have come to his senses because he later turned to Instagram to apologize to the Kappas for what happened. Click here to watch that video.

Boosie clearly did not mean any harm, but brought some good points. If the Kappas are allowed to use their music for a walk, can they show love in their own way Boosie? It seems that the Kappas are giving Boosie a pass in this case. Hopefully, after speaking with your inner circle, you now understand why those Greek letters are so sacred.