Boosie Badazz got angry after people called him by his Kappa shirt

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; Show Da World & # 39; He tells people to leave me alone & # 39; Since he receives a lot of hate for wearing a red Kappa Alpha Psi shirt in the Houston Rockets game.

Up News Info –

Kappa Alpha Psi members are no less pleased to be associated with Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil Boosie despite his celebrity status. The rapper angered the fraternity members after wearing a red Kappa shirt in the Houston Rockets game on Wednesday, January 8 at night.

The hip-hop star went to his Instagram page to share his photos of the game, showing him wearing the long-sleeved shirt combined with washed blue jeans. He supplemented with lots of chain necklaces, bracelets and diamond rings while sitting on the court.

But people did not appreciate that he wore the shirt, considering the fact that he is not a member of the black Greek community. "This is not so," said one in the post, while another wrote: "Put your brother's shirt back in his closet, bruh."

Someone who claimed to be a member of the fraternity added: "This is not great at all. I am not sure if you are doing it to laugh or because you think you are above order because of your celebrity status. This is extremely offensive and disrespectful to my fraternity as a whole. This publication must be deleted. " Another echoed the feeling: "It's like using a rag in Compton and you're not blood. Respect my cards."

Boosie clearly did not expect such a reaction from Internet users and was upset that people were angry with him for his choice of attire. Responding to the violent reaction, he explained in another post: "I was in the mall looking for red and I saw the sweater n was difficult. Yes, I knew it was a Kappa sweater. I thought I would love to wear it and not hate it. Calm down (bra with down ) I was getting fresh. #Leavemealone. "

He added in the caption, "You all piss me off being mad at the mfs in the mall that sell them under your breath, DON'T COOL IN ME, smh."

Since then, some of his followers have come out in his defense, with a letter: "Ur Boosie, you surpassed everything that needs to be overcome, you don't have to apologize to anyone." Another expressed confusion at people's anger: "They sell in the store but you can't buy it and use it?"