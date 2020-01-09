Bloomingdale & # 39; s and Astrologer Susan Miller team up for an emerging store

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Thank your lucky stars, Bloomingdale & # 39; s has launched an emerging store with the famous astrologer Susan Miller of AstrologyZone.com!

The Carousel @ Bloomingdale & # 39; s: Astrology Zone presents Susan's favorite finds inspired by the four elements of the zodiac: Air (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius), Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), Fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius ) and Water (Cancer, Scorpio) Pisces). Miller is definitely the authority you want to buy for your zodiac sign. His website recently celebrated its twenty-fourth year, and now accumulates 200 million visits to 11 million unique readers who become obsessed with their astrological readings.

"I am delighted that Bloomingdale & # 39; s has come to me with the idea of ​​having a pop-up store dedicated to astrology, called the Astrology Zone, the name of my website," says Miller. "Everyone loves astrology's ability to predict future trends. We wanted the store to go a step further by showing shoppers how to find the perfect item for themselves, or as a gift for others, knowing their sign or element (fire, air, earth). (or water). I love this idea, as it will increase the fun of shopping. "

In fact, it does, thanks to a selection of unique fashion, home and beauty items selected by Miller to reflect the corresponding element of each sign. Among the goodies to buy? There are findings inspired by the Rezek Studio nightclub, SVNR jewelry made of natural materials, Skeem candles to clean the room and the 2020 Miller calendar, of course.

With over 120 brands to choose from, we ask Miller to share your favorite selections: you can buy them below! But don't wait: the Carousel @ Bloomingdale & # 39; s pop-up store: Astrology Zone is only available online and in select stores until March 1!