Bloomingdale & # 39; s and Astrologer Susan Miller team up for an emerging store

Thank your lucky stars, Bloomingdale & # 39; s has launched an emerging store with the famous astrologer Susan Miller of AstrologyZone.com!
The Carousel @ Bloomingdale & # 39; s: Astrology Zone presents Susan's favorite finds inspired by the four elements of the zodiac: Air (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius), Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), Fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius ) and Water (Cancer, Scorpio) Pisces). Miller is definitely the authority you want to buy for your zodiac sign. His website recently celebrated its twenty-fourth year, and now accumulates 200 million visits to 11 million unique readers who become obsessed with their astrological readings.
"I am delighted that Bloomingdale & # 39; s has come to me with the idea of having a pop-up store dedicated to astrology, called the Astrology Zone, the name of my website," says Miller. "Everyone loves astrology's ability to predict future trends. We wanted the store to go a step further by showing shoppers how to find the perfect item for themselves, or as a gift for others, knowing their sign or element (fire, air, earth). (or water). I love this idea, as it will increase the fun of shopping. "
In fact, it does, thanks to a selection of unique fashion, home and beauty items selected by Miller to reflect the corresponding element of each sign. Among the goodies to buy? There are findings inspired by the Rezek Studio nightclub, SVNR jewelry made of natural materials, Skeem candles to clean the room and the 2020 Miller calendar, of course.
With over 120 brands to choose from, we ask Miller to share your favorite selections: you can buy them below! But don't wait: the Carousel @ Bloomingdale & # 39; s pop-up store: Astrology Zone is only available online and in select stores until March 1!
Janavi India Galaxy Woven Wool & Silk Stole
"The heavenly scarf of the extraordinary accessory company Janavi, a company synonymous with impressive quality. I combined this scarf with the air element, and Gemini especially, since no sign is so talented to change an outfit more skillfully than a Gemini. Without However, you don't have to be a Gemini to love this scarf. I love it. The winters of New York City are cold: this scarf would make me look elegant along with my new black wool coat and winter boots. Having a scarf Janavi is to own a piece of pure imported luxury. "
Sparko Sweets Galaxy Lollipops Spiral Designs gift box
"You don't have to be a small child to love Sparko Sweets' Galaxy Lollipops. This is an idea that when you see your whole set of planetary lollipops in the solar system, you will ask yourself: & # 39; Why didn't I think in that? & # 39; These lollipops are pure genius.Each lollipop is handmade in the USA in flavors like watermelon, white peach, cherry and more. Sparko Sweets included our entire solar system, including the Sun ( the star of our galaxy), in addition to Earth, Mercury, Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto. (The moon is not a planet, but the Earth's satellite.) I combined them with air signs But anyone would shout for pleasure if I had one! Can I buy the set to teach? My little nephew on planets? Why not?
Phat Buddha Jane Leggings with glitter and sports bra
"It is always an impulse to buy new training clothes for gymnastics classes at the beginning of the year to help meet the resolutions. This line of Phat Buddha is made with new roof fabric to make a size for everyone. If you don't believe this neither did I, until I tried their stuff, which looks great, by the way. Now I understand why they are a favorite cult. I love the little bright stars on the fabric. Perfect for the earth signs, and especially Virgo, oriented well-being, and the rest of us who promise to return to the gym in 2020 ".
Zodiac Slip Embroidered Silk Eye Mask
"It is common knowledge that the Sagittarius fire sign is the international travel sign, and generally has a huge amount of frequent flyer miles accrued that can allow them to take off when releasing a canvas bag. For Sag, traveling is similar to getting a Explosion of oxygen They know how to sleep on airplanes (unlike me, who is always awake, even on long trips to China or the Maldives.) Your friend of the fire signal, particularly Sag, would love this Eye Mask Slip made of patented Slipsilk ™, which is softer and gentler with skin and hair than cotton masks. With a mask for each of the 12 signs, I think maybe I should try one. Can a live wire as I learn to sleep? flights? Worth a try. I imagine I would be happier when I reached my destination. "
Double Trouble Gang Dream Girl Plush Sweatshirt
"When I was very young, I was a shy girl, but nevertheless my family used to say, & # 39; Here comes the double problem & # 39; when I entered a room. They did it in such a fun and loving way that I had to laugh Guess what? There's a quality company called Double Trouble Gang that specializes in custom embroidered shirts, sweaters and sweatshirts with little slogans that you make and ask for. I love this aquatic top, and I'm thinking about what I could just ask Double Trouble Gang gave a gift for a friend who signs with water, particularly Pisces, for her birthday in a small script. "
Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge Eau de Parfum
"Jasmine is a wonderful, flexible but forgiving perfume ingredient that can produce various effects, depending on the designer's intention. In the hands of Tom Ford, the Jasmine Rouge Private Label Perfume Eau is a masterful blend of bergamot, tangerine, cardamom , cinnamon, ginger, neroli, ylang-ylang, vanilla, amber, wood and more. (I don't want to give the plot here!) It will make any fire sign like Leo, fancy-minded, disturbingly irresistible, but any woman would wish be wrapped in the beauty of this perfume. "
SVNR Tucker Pointe Barrette
"Lately I have become a fan of the pins, used in a sophisticated way, to pull my shiny hair to the shoulders for a more elegant look for certain occasions. When a friend from Bloomingdale introduced me to SVNR, I was scared because they were so beautiful, this company uses natural stones in all its pins and jewels, and its stones are always of the highest quality and carefully chosen SVNR receives a lot of press, and I can see why these stone brooches with earth signs like Capricorn, but any hardworking girl would love a gift from this functional but impressive brooch, it's not your mother's brooches, nor your little one's!
Sequin Multicolor Crystal Compass Talisman Necklace
"The Sequin jewelry company makes stunning handmade fantasy jewelry. I've been wearing their pendants with a t-shirt and jeans, and they also look great with dresses, sweaters and skirts. I love their new Multi-Clear Compass Talisman necklace, which is plated on 22K gold integrated with Swarovski crystals. I have one, and this week a young woman sitting next to me at one of the restaurants in Bloomingdale asked me where I got such a beautiful necklace. That's a good sign, I thought, when complete strangers ask you where did you get what you are wearing? I was flattered. When I designed the products for my store, I classified this pendant for air signals, but in reality it is for each signal, since it is not linked to a single one. That is why this necklace is so magical. "
