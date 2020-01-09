Birthday Special: 10 Best Farhan Akhtar Dialogues

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Son of lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, Farhan has many facets. Criticize an actor, writer, director and singer. He has directed iconic successes such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, the Don series and more. Going also appeared on the big screen as an actor and performed brilliant performances in films like Rock On !!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, to name a few. While the actor celebrates his 46th birthday today, we list his best on-screen dialogues as an actor.

Dilon mein tum apni

Betabiyan leke shawl rahe ho

Toh zinda ho tum

Nazar Mein Khwabon Ki

Bijliye leke shawl rahe ho

Toh zinda ho tum – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi mein aksar kuch zyada paane ki chaah mein … hum woh kho dete hai joh hamare paas hai. – Shaadi Ke Side effects

Dost mujhe majnu bulate hai. – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Jab main galati karta hoon toh main sorry kehta hoon … aur jab meri wife galati karti hai toh main sorry kehta hoon. – Shaadi Ke Side effects

The artist duniya chale jaate hai … lekin unka art unhe hamesha zinda rakhta hai. – Rock On 2

Music tumhara kisi aur ki music ki goonj nahi, tumhari apna hona chahiye. – Rock On !!

Kaamyabi aur nakaamyabi … insaan khud hello chunta hai. – Luck by chance

Tum itni smart hote hue itni stupid kaise ho sakti ho. – Dil Dhadakne Do

Apne raaste par chalte raho, chalte raho … dheere dheere sari duniya tumhare raaste par aa jayegi. – Luck by chance