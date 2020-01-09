Billy Porter makes history as Allure's first male star

Making history!

2020 has had a rather epic start to Attitude star Billy porter. The interpreter has been chosen as Seduce first male cover star of the magazine. The actor has had a whirlwind of a couple of years to say the least, and this new honor is just another square marked in his luxurious and illustrious career. In 2019, he won an Emmy for his role as Pray Tell in Attitude, which means that it is only an Oscar from an EGOT.

Seduce Chief editor Michelle Lee I was excited to introduce Billy to the fold and shared a story of his momentous achievement, along with a post on his Twitter about the importance of this cover. "I am very proud to have @theebillyporter making history today as the first man to appear on the cover of @Allure_magazine." Billy sat with Seduce to share his journey to self-expression and what he learned from Oprah Winfrey.