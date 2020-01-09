Billy Porter makes history as Allure's first male star

Ben Hassett for Allure
Making history!
2020 has had a rather epic start to Attitude star Billy porter. The interpreter has been chosen as Seduce first male cover star of the magazine. The actor has had a whirlwind of a couple of years to say the least, and this new honor is just another square marked in his luxurious and illustrious career. In 2019, he won an Emmy for his role as Pray Tell in Attitude, which means that it is only an Oscar from an EGOT.
Seduce Chief editor Michelle Lee I was excited to introduce Billy to the fold and shared a story of his momentous achievement, along with a post on his Twitter about the importance of this cover. "I am very proud to have @theebillyporter making history today as the first man to appear on the cover of @Allure_magazine." Billy sat with Seduce to share his journey to self-expression and what he learned from Oprah Winfrey.
While he may be the intensely creative and sure actor that many have come to know and love, Billy originally began to look for music. "In the music business, in particular, I failed as another person," he shared. "There is nothing worse. I did not know that that was what I was doing. I was not doing that intentionally. But at the end of this long and arduous journey into the 90's R,amp;B music world, I ended up with nothing and had not done what they told me to do. "
While he did not fully realize his dream of being the "Whitney Houston man,quot;, fortunately he ran into an episode of The Oprah Winfrey show That helped redefine your identity. "It is within your authenticity. What everyone tells you is wrong is exactly what you have to be," were the words spoken in an episode of the talk show where Oprah was interviewing the guests. Maya Angelou Y Iyanla Vanzant.
From there, Billy shares that his journey to be completely and authentically himself became his vocation. A call he kept to the violent reaction of the Internet after his 2019 Academy Awards costumes made some social media trolls decidedly uncomfortable. Although Billy does not have his own accounts, he managed to keep the conversations and decided to double his mission.
"I said," First of all if your masculinity is so weak, it should be attacked. Second, I didn't know I had so much power. But now that I have it, you can expect it to be handled every damn chance I have. Every opportunity. It's a call, it's a ministry, it's intentional. I know exactly what I'm here for. And that's power & # 39; "he shared.
He is here and has no plans to leave soon. "It's time. I am part of the first generation of gay men, who is loud and proud of the world," he said. "My generation is the first. Bitches are afraid. And they should be."
