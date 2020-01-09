Bill Cosby appeals to the Supreme Court of the state of Pennsylvania for conviction of sexual assault

WENN / HRC

Introducing the new motion to officials of the highest court in the state, the jailed star of & # 39; The Cosby Show & # 39; He blames his conviction of the impact of the hysteria of the #MeToo movement.

Jailed Comedian Bill cosby he is asking the judges of the Supreme Court of the state of Pennsylvania to consider his last resort against his conviction for sexual assault.

The dishonored actor was jailed in 2018 after being convicted of drugging and raping Temple University staff member Andrea Constand.

He was sentenced to three to 10 years behind bars, but Cosby has repeatedly tried and failed to revoke the sentence, and the judges of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania unanimously rejected the claims last month (December 2019), suggesting that the 82-year-old did not receive a fair trial.

They also dismissed complaints that the Pennsylvania judge who oversees the trial should not have allowed five women to take the stand, and testify about Cosby's abuse, in an attempt to prove she was a serial sexual predator.

On Thursday (January 9), his lawyers filed a new motion before the highest court officials in the state, asking them to review the decision of the Superior Court judges in December, insisting that they had been wrong in confirming their conviction for three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

In court documents, their representatives blame the rise of the #MeToo movement for what they believe is a prejudice in their case, which was brought to trial during a period of "public panic" amid the many stars exposed as Cosby and Harvey . Weinstein as alleged sexual predators.

Speaking about the latest developments, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt explained that the actor's lawyers wanted the judicial authorities to "review their case to consider important and vital questions about the impact of hysteria #MeToo" in the early criminal justice system, reports The New York Times.

Cosby has always maintained his innocence, insisting that sex was agreed upon.