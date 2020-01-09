Beyond the wall: from post-cold optimism to populism | History

Last November, celebrations to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall were overshadowed by a palpable sense of unease in some parts of Europe.

Undoubtedly, the events of those weeks until the end of 1989 and beyond were enormously significant: iconic moments in history that came to symbolize the end of the Cold War and the decades of nuclear confrontation between the West and the East.

Many Europeans felt that things could never be the same again, that their continent had seen the support of communist totalitarianism and repression and that a new era of peace, prosperity and democracy was attracting.

But in later years, some of those dreams have turned bitter in the midst of growing xenophobia and nationalism in nations that were once behind the Iron Curtain. Enthusiastic enthusiasm has been replaced by growing uncertainty, the world has become darker and more threatening than many thought it would be. In other words, things didn't go as optimists expected.

There are innumerable reasons for this, and of course, many of them are linked to the broader global political and economic concerns that have arisen in the past 30 years, but at least some of the problems that the continent can now trace to the scars left by the Cold War and the way countries handled the transition away from authoritarianism that stifled parts of Eastern Europe for so long.

For this special two-part report, The power of the people He sent filmmakers Glenn Ellis and Viktoryia Kolchyna for more information.

DIRECTOR'S VIEW

By Glenn Ellis

It was an interesting project: they were asked to discover what had happened with the euphoria that accompanied the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago and the subsequent collapse of the communist regimes (flexible satellites of the former Soviet Union) that once functioned as Una spine through Central and Eastern Europe.

Because one thing became clear to us, three decades later, Europe is once again in a state of change. Populism has taken root in several European capitals and the continent seems more polarized.

It could be said that the collapse of communism between 1989 and 1990 has failed to produce the panacea that many anticipated of democracy.

On the other hand, it seems to many people we talk to now that the authoritarianism of the Soviet era had hidden the ancient demons of anti-Semitism, xenophobia and nationalism. And, far from improving the standard of living as expected, the Western-style economic model that people had once wanted has created a subclass in much of Eastern Europe, which has led some to mourn even death of the dictators who made their parents' lives so great. a misery

While no one can seriously question that great progress has been made in terms of human rights that in the West take more for granted, the unified continent, at least in the eyes of many of its eastern peoples, is not the land of enlightenment and Much they had expected. We wanted to try to find out why.

& # 39; The Poles knocked out the teeth of the Soviet bear & # 39;

In early 1989, half of the continent was still locked in a seemingly hopeless future. Communist autocrats of varying severity held, for example, from the Baltic to the Black Sea. People were still shot for trying to cross the Berlin Wall. No one could have predicted the changes to come.

Western Berliners crowd in front of the Berlin Wall in November 1989 while watching the East German border guards demolishing a section of the wall to open a new crossing point between East and West Berlin. (AFP)

The first murmurs occurred in Poland when the leader of Solidarity, Lech Walesa, somehow managed to lead his country towards democracy. I was lucky to meet Walesa at the Solidarity Museum in Gdansk.

Most of the important Cold War figures of this period, people such as Czech writer and activist Vaclav Havel and former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, are no longer with us, which makes Walesa's perspective even more valuable.

"After World War II, in the middle of the world, they installed Soviet communism, without asking the people for their consent," he told me. "We wanted to free ourselves from this system. And, of course, the role of Poland was important. I always say that the Poles knocked out the teeth of the Soviet bear. And when he couldn't bite more, other countries could also break free." ".

The breakthrough came on June 4, 1989, when, for the first time in half a century, partially free elections were held in Poland, paving the way for full democracy. Solidarity won 99 percent of the votes, an opening gambit in a chain of events that would leave Europe looking very different by the end of the year.

Five months later, on November 9, the Berlin Wall fell and the world changed forever.

With the benefit of hindsight, it may now seem inevitable. At that time, he did not, as Lech Walesa recalls:

"I was in Warsaw for a short period of time, since I had a meeting with the German government. They came to Poland on an official visit. I remember asking, & # 39; Gentlemen, if the Berlin Wall falls and then the Union Soviet … are you ready for this?

"Chancellor Kohl was sitting nearby, but it was Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher, who replied:" Dear Sir, we want to have problems like this, "he said," but this will not happen during our lives. Large trees will grow in our graves before this happens.

"However, they had to interrupt their visit because the Berlin Wall fell that same night. But don't get me wrong, in those days all the intelligent people, who counted the tanks, rockets and soldiers of the Eastern bloc, thought that only nuclear war I could change that reality. "

The outbreak of democracy.

Within days, the German Democratic Republic collapsed and the outbreak of democracy soon spread to Czechoslovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.

But parts of the continent are again in disarray. Nationalism is on the rise, and entrenched corruption has created a new class of powerful oligarchs that have plundered the wealth of flourishing democracies in Eastern and Central Europe, with the effect that entire regions have depopulated as millions go to the West to escape poverty.

Take Bulgaria, where about three million people have left. I flew to Sofia, the capital, to meet with a former prime minister to discuss the problems facing his country. But this was not an ordinary politician; As far as I know, King Simeon II is the only monarch who became prime minister, having obtained an overwhelming electoral victory upon his return from exile after the collapse of the communist regime.

"We have an important problem that is endemic, which in the last 20 years we are decreasing. There are many villages that are empty," says King Simeon II. (Al Jazeera)

The king gave me a brief tour of his modest palace, pointing out a window to a place where he told me that the RAF had dropped a bomb in 1942.

"There was a huge crater," he said, "we called it the Churchill pond after it was filled with rainwater."

One of the first victims of communism in Bulgaria, King Simeon II ascended the throne at six years after the mysterious death of his father, Tsar Boris III, who was reportedly poisoned by Hitler's orders to refuse to send Bulgarian Jews to the Nazi death camps. When Germany began to lose ground before the Soviet Union in the last stages of World War II, the Red Army occupied Bulgaria and killed Simeon's uncle, the regent. The king boy and his mother were exiled. It would be half a century before he could return to his homeland.

"It wasn't the moment I left, let's say I stepped on it physically … It was when the plane landed on the runway when I had a lot of emotions, and my wife realized, because it was actually 50 years later, that I was suddenly landing in Bulgaria. "

It was an unrecognizable land for the king, a command economy had transformed the country, and almost everything valuable had been taken from the people and put into the hands of the state. The overwhelming poverty with few opportunities led to an exodus of almost 30 percent of the population, leaving the elderly behind.

"We have an important problem that is endemic, which in the last 20 years we are decreasing. There are many villages that are empty," concluded the king. "This is a sad phenomenon."

In fact, today there are 1,500 desert villages throughout Bulgaria, a trend that shows no signs of diminishing and that we find in many eastern parts of the continent.

Poland's descent into populism

However, Bulgaria has avoided at least part of the intolerance that is becoming evident elsewhere, especially in Hungary and Poland to the north. In the latter, the Law and Justice party, PIS, currently has influence.

As the European elections were approaching last October, PIS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, no doubt the man who handles the threads in Poland, attacked the notion of LGBT rights: "We want to say it clearly. We are saying & # 39; no! & # 39; Especially when it comes to children. Stay away from our children! "

Kaczynski's words echoed an earlier PIS game on fear of foreigners during the 2015 parliamentary elections when, at the height of the refugee crisis, he warned about migrants endangering Poles with "everything kind of parasites and protozoa, "a comment that humans Human rights activists say led to a sharp rise in the crime of racist hatred. It is possible that it is not disconnected, they add, that after the last outbreak of Kaczynski, the LGBT community has also suffered an increase in homophobic attacks.

The leader of the Law and Justice Party of Poland, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, speaks during a party convention in Lublin on September 7, 2019. (Gazeta Agency / Reuters)

But although this kind of incendiary speech has played well with elements of the Polish electorate that continue to return the PIS to power, the country's descent into populism took many by surprise: it was seen as the outstanding success story of post-communist Eastern Europe, with a vibrant artistic scene and high levels of tolerance and cohesion.

However, according to Kaczynski critics such as Lech Walesa, in recent years, much of this cohesion has eroded and the country has dangerously polarized.

"Democracy is ruled out here," he says. "Due to this contempt, power is granted to populists and demagogues. We are in trouble."

& # 39; A new illiberal state in the heart of Europe & # 39;

Hungary, of course, is where Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the construction of a border fence heavily guarded with barbed wire to keep asylum seekers away, an ironic turn in the country that dismantled its iron curtain in 1989.

Hungary now has Europe's most hostile policy towards refugees. Those who succeed, sometimes even denied food. According to Marta Pardavi, co-chair of the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, "in August last year, we learned of the first cases in which people were detained in border transit areas. But the authorities had stopped feeding adults."

She told us this with a coffee in Budapest and then described how the Orban Fidesz government has presided over the rise in anti-Semitism levels. According to reports, a close friend of the Prime Minister, co-founder of the Fidesz party, Zsolt Bayer, has advocated a "final solution,quot; for the Roma in Hungary.

Like Lech Walesa, Pardavi fears for the future of his country: "This is a hybrid regime, a new illiberal state in the heart of Europe. It is not a type of political system we have seen before. It is a new phenomenon."

& # 39; Devastation similar to an earthquake in East German society & # 39;

It is true that the vilification of minorities by Orban and Kaczynski has been condemned by more liberal politicians from other parts of Europe, especially in unified Germany, which is the country to which we dedicate most of the first episode of our report of two parts

But the truth is that, in those eastern states, or Länder that once formed the former German Democratic Republic (GDR), similar levels of hate crimes and xenophobia are being recorded. And like Bulgaria, the region has also experienced a massive exodus of its citizens.

"Seventy-five percent of people in the former GDR lost their jobs. Many East Germans felt they were second-class Germans," says Thomas Kruger, a former dissident, "Very little attention has been paid to the critical effects of the 30-year Transformation Period, and some of these have caused an earthquake-like devastation in East German society through a neo-liberal economic model. "

I met with Kruger in his Berlin office, not far from where Checkpoint Charlie marked one of the few gaps in the Berlin Wall. In fact, he was the last mayor of East Berlin, in the brief window between the fall of the Wall and the unification. He now directs the Federal Agency for Civic Education of Germany. Only 1.7 percent of leadership positions in politics, business or academy are held by people of origin from East Germany, he tells me.

In his opinion, the link between lack of perspectives and xenophobia is too obvious and helps explain the success of the More to the right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the east of the country. The AfD leadership, which routinely uses extreme right-wing rhetoric to demonize ethnic minorities, received great momentum in the summer of 2015, when the refugee crisis began to affect Europe and Germany opened its doors to a million migrants from Syria and other places.

Supporters of the Alternative Immigration Party for Germany (AfD) attend a protest in Berlin in May 2018. (Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters)

Kruger believes that the continued appeal of AFD, as recent elections show, is deeply alarming.

"A quarter of the votes cast went to AfD. That means that 75 percent still vote for democratic parties, of course, but 25 percent is a very critical sum, because it makes clear that a non-negligible part of society is seriously dissatisfied and is beginning to organize itself, that is, with racist positions. It is quite dangerous because such a situation can take on a life of its own. "

Politicians in favor of refugees have been attacked, people like Walter Lubcke in Hesse, a prominent regional member of the CDU (the party of the current German Chancellor, Angela Merkel), who was shot in the head by a neo-Nazi in June past.

According to German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass, there are now at least 12,000 dangerous neo-Nazis in the country; In this context, AfD inevitably strengthens.

Romania's fight against corruption.

In Romania, there is a similar history of problems with mass migration, but the most pressing problem is a long-standing fight against corruption, a terrible plague in the country that goes back to the revolution.

He replaced veteran communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, with Ion Iliescu, a former minister who had been prepared to succeed him. When Ceausescu was executed in December 1989, Iliescu effectively took power claiming to be a Democrat. He claimed that the terrorists threatened the country and unleashed the full force of the army; In the resulting chaos, more than 800 people lost their lives.

Iliescu would serve three terms as president of Romania, during which none of his former communist colleagues was brought to justice. His party, the Social Democrats, enjoyed an almost monopoly of power for years later.

"He introduced himself as the honest and the one who did not get rich: he came poor, he came out poor, but under him, how about the rest of his cronies? They were also poor? I don't think so," says Laura Stefan, president of the Regional Anti-Corruption Initiative, with whom I met in Bucharest.

"After the fall of communism, public property moved to private pockets at a time when there was no justice system."

People demonstrated and protested in February 2017 in Bucharest, Romania, after the government tried to introduce a decree that was widely condemned for reversing the country's anti-corruption momentum. (Images by Matt Cardy / Getty)

Decades of grafting put the country on its knees. The poor in Romania are still among the poorest in the EU, with one third surviving on less than five euros ($ 5.55) per day. It reached the point that the EU in Brussels insisted on the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate in 2013, headed by then chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi.

Kovesi immediately began accusing corrupt politicians and recovering the billions stolen. In a famous case, more than 100 paintings, some of Picasso and Renoir, were found in the house of a government minister, while another minister used gold bars to pay his bail of half a million euros ($ 555,497).

The heads rolled; The tide seemed to be changing.

Then, in the summer of 2018, Kovesi was fired by Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the ruling social democrats and de facto ruler of the country who, however, could not become prime minister because he was twice convicted of corruption. With Kovesi out of the way, Dragnea and other politicians began to rewrite the corruption laws that, if promulgated, would allow them to forgive themselves.

According to Laura Stefan, "the rule of law was deteriorating rapidly, it was happening before our eyes." But the battle was far from over.

Street protests brought the country to a standstill and lawmakers failed to push the controversial legislation. And last May, Dragnea's crimes finally caught him, the country's most powerful politician was sent to prison for three years, after an appeals court confirmed a previous conviction. Even Iliescu, once seen as the hero of the revolution, now faces charges of crimes against humanity for organizing a coup d'etat to take power.

But on the 30th anniversary of the revolution, the poor in Romania remained wondering what had happened to their brighter future.

In all this context, it is understandable why some Eastern Europeans saw the celebrations of the anniversary of the "fall of the wall,quot; last November through pink lenses.

Fireworks explode over the Brandenburg Gate during the celebrations on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Carsten Koall / Getty Images)

It is important not to forget that life under the communist dictatorships that once dominated the region was incomparably worse in many respects; Any of the millions who suffered under the almost constant vigilance and repression of the infamous GDR Stasi or the brutality of Romania's Securitate secret police would attest to that.

But the idealized, perhaps even utopian, view of the West that many clung to during the dark days of Soviet-era communism has not survived the unexpectedly difficult realities of their lives since then. Their countries could be members of the EU and NATO, signatories of all kinds of conventions and protections that guarantee political freedom and economic and social opportunities, but many expected more, and that has not always been possible.

Source: Al Jazeera