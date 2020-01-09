Beyonce leads the pack in the NAACP 2020 nominations

Instagram

The creator of successes & # 39; Training & # 39; He obtains multiple nominations in the next awards, thanks to his documentary Coachella, live album and soundtrack of & # 39; The Lion King & # 39 ;.

Beyonce Knowles and the biopic of Harriet Tubman "Harriet"will lead the way in the 2020 NAACP Image Awards after obtaining a series of major nominations.

The Coachella festival film "Training Hitler", "Homecoming", lives up to Exceptional Documentary (TV series or special) and Exceptional Variety (series or special), while its accompanying live album is shortlisted in the Exceptional Album category.

Beyonce will also compete for Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Song – Contemporary for "Before I Let Go", while her musical contributions on "The Lion King: The gift"He has earned his recognition for his outstanding soundtrack / compilation album, his outstanding song – Traditional by Spirit, and his exceptional duo, group or collaboration for" Brown Skin Girl ", who introduced his daughter Blue ivy carter, San JuanY Wizkid.

Lizzo it will be another main contender in the music section, obtaining six nominations, including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album for "Cuz I Love You", Outstanding Song – Contemporary for "Juice" and Outstanding Song – Traditional for "Jerome", facing it against Beyonce in each of those categories.

The star is also competing for the coveted artist trophy of the year, along with Billy porter, Angela Bassett, Regina KingY Tyler perry.

Meanwhile, "Harriet" dominates the film nominations with 10 mentions, which include an outstanding film, an outstanding direction in a film (film) for Kasi Lemmons, an outstanding actress in a film and an outstanding outstanding film performance for Cynthia Erivoand nodding to Leslie Odom, Jr. Y Janelle Monáe.

Jordan Peele& # 39; s "U.S", Eddie murphy& # 39; s "Dolemite is my name"and Melina Matsoukas"Queen & Slim"are among the other great films that praise officials of the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP).

In TV, "Blackish","Attitude"Y"We are"Everyone nodded, just like Regina King & # 39; s"Watchmen"and de Bassett"9-1-1".

The winners of the NAACP Image Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Pasadena, California, on February 22, 2020.