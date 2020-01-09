Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren jointly urge against the war with Iran

Wednesday morning, the Iranian government said it had "It concluded proportionate measures," having avenged the assassination of the commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, firing ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house US troops. The missiles did not harm Americans or Iraqis.

In his statement, Trump said "Iran seems to be withdrawing, which is a good thing for all interested parties and something very good for the world."

Lawmakers from both parties welcomed Trump's decision to withdraw from further military action, but the Democrats expressed their dissatisfaction with reports presented Wednesday on the alleged "imminent,quot; threat of attack cited in justifying the drone attack on the General Suleimani. Some Republicans also expressed their anger that the White House had not included legislators in the decision-making process.

President Nancy Pelosi also announced that the House would vote on Thursday a measure that would reduce Trump's war power.

Trump and his Republican allies have justified the attack by pointing out that General Suleimani, designated by the United States as a terrorist, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US troops. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said on Tuesday that attacks orchestrated by General Suleimani were expected within "days," and many Republicans, including some who often criticize Mr. Trump, said the plane attack Unmanned made the nation safer. Democrats have also said that General Suleimani should face justice. But other officials have questioned whether an attack was indeed imminent.

All the leading candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president have called on Trump for days for his handling of the Iran crisis.

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. made a blunt and detailed critique of the Trump administration, blaming the president for bringing the nation "dangerously close,quot; to war. The same day, in the ABC show "The View,Warren made a similar comment and said Trump "had brought us closer to the brink of war,quot; and argued that "killing Suleimani does not make the United States safer."