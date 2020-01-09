Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren jointly urge against the war with Iran

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, two of the top Democratic presidential candidates, joined forces on Wednesday to help rally progressive opposition to a war with Iran and blame President Trump for his role in the Middle East crisis, even when it appeared The threat of an open conflict. decrease.
In a call on Wednesday night that included thousands of listeners and was presented by MoveOn and other left-wing defense groups, Warren acknowledged that there seemed to be "a pause in hostilities, for now,quot; after Trump, earlier in that day, he moved away from new military actions against Iran and said the United States was "ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."
Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, said he hoped the peace would continue, but he also renewed his criticism of the president.
"Let's be clear: this is a crisis of Donald Trump," he said. “The first job of the president of the United States is to keep the United States safe. But the imprudent actions of this president have made us much less secure. "
Mr. Sanders, Independent of Vermont, who followed him about 25 minutes later, issued a bleak note when he spoke of what he called a "very, very dangerous time in the history of the United States." He recalled that people he knew had been killed in Vietnam and said: they had repeatedly lied to him as a member of Congress about the reasons to go to war in Iraq. And like Warren, he tried to hold Trump directly responsible for the crisis.
"The lesson is that war must be avoided in all we can," Sanders said. “War is a last answer, not the first answer. And what I see today about Trump is the same as always, the same lies. "
The conference call came as A tense day in Washington ended and noted that the main Democratic presidential candidates would continue to beat Trump for his handling of Iran, even when he pointed out his willingness to reduce hostilities.
Trump used a televised statement on Wednesday to request a renewed diplomacy, days after ordering a drone attack that killed Iran’s top security commander.
Wednesday morning, the Iranian government said it had "It concluded proportionate measures," having avenged the assassination of the commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, firing ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house US troops. The missiles did not harm Americans or Iraqis.
In his statement, Trump said "Iran seems to be withdrawing, which is a good thing for all interested parties and something very good for the world."
Lawmakers from both parties welcomed Trump's decision to withdraw from further military action, but the Democrats expressed their dissatisfaction with reports presented Wednesday on the alleged "imminent,quot; threat of attack cited in justifying the drone attack on the General Suleimani. Some Republicans also expressed their anger that the White House had not included legislators in the decision-making process.
President Nancy Pelosi also announced that the House would vote on Thursday a measure that would reduce Trump's war power.
Trump and his Republican allies have justified the attack by pointing out that General Suleimani, designated by the United States as a terrorist, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US troops. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said on Tuesday that attacks orchestrated by General Suleimani were expected within "days," and many Republicans, including some who often criticize Mr. Trump, said the plane attack Unmanned made the nation safer. Democrats have also said that General Suleimani should face justice. But other officials have questioned whether an attack was indeed imminent.
All the leading candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president have called on Trump for days for his handling of the Iran crisis.
On Tuesday, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. made a blunt and detailed critique of the Trump administration, blaming the president for bringing the nation "dangerously close,quot; to war. The same day, in the ABC show "The View,Warren made a similar comment and said Trump "had brought us closer to the brink of war,quot; and argued that "killing Suleimani does not make the United States safer."
During the "#NoWarWithIran,quot; strategy On Wednesday night, Warren reiterated many of the points he had made about "The View," noting the withdrawal of US citizens from the region due to security concerns and saying Trump had tweeted "war crimes threats,quot; to threatening to attack cultural sites.
“This is the time when Americans must speak and say: we do not want another war in the Middle East; we don't want a war with Iran, "he said." The war with Iran would be bad for us, bad for the region and bad for the world. "
For his part, Mr. Sanders promised to do "everything he can to avoid this war."
"This country has huge needs," he said. “We have to invest in affordable housing, invest in education. Do you know what we don't have to invest in? We don't have to invest in another endless war. "
Katie Glueck contributed reporting.
