Ben Simmons leaves flirty comment on Kendall Jenner's IG amid meeting rumors

The photo that captures the attention of her rumored boyfriend again shows the supermodel posing in a black top with a low neckline while her freckles are full on display.

Ben Simmons has added fuel to rumors that he will return with Kendall Jenner. The NBA player got pretty flirtatious and left an effusive comment about the supermodel's recent post on her Instagram account.

The post that captured Ben's reaction was a shot of herself for British Vogue. Kendall posed in front and center, looking directly at the camera with a black top with a very nice neckline. For his hair, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star had the locks closed and he waved slightly and looked like he had little or no base because he had freckles in sight.

Many were stunned by Kendall's beauty, including Ben. Under a comment that said: "Kunfuuu Kenny", the Philadelphia 76ers player left three fire emojis. His sudden comment left some fans a little surprised, and one responded to the piece: "Brother, stop these distractions, my boy, and focus on your game."

Kendall, on the other hand, has not yet responded.

Ben and Kendall sparked rumors of reconciliation last week, when they were seen attending a private New Year's Eve party at the Attico rooftop restaurant in downtown Philadelphia. It was reported that the alleged couple arrived around 11:30 p.m. local time and stayed for the clock to mark midnight, when they were caught by the camera closing their lips.

The couple has been dating from time to time since 2018. It was reported that they were falling in love in May 2018, but they separated four months later. It didn't take long to reconcile because later, in November of that same year, they started dating together again. It is said that the two separated for the second time in May last year.

According to reports, before Ben, Kendall had been linked to several other stars that included Blake griffin Y A $ AP Rocky. However, she has never addressed the rumors.