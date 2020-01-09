BDO World Darts Championship: Beau Greaves, 16, to the semifinals | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML53967f72b434c37640fcd006095d71c29% %MINIFYHTML53967f72b434c37640fcd006095d71c210%





Greaves progressed to the last four

Beau Greaves secured the safe passage to the semifinal of the BDO Women's World Championship, with a 2-1 victory over the third seed Aileen de Graaf on her 16th birthday.

Teen feeling averaged 86.28 to move to the last four, while continuing her fairytale career in her debut campaign.

He will face the current champion Mikuru Suzuki in the last four, who had too much for the three-time winner Anastasia Dombromyslova.

Greaves continues to make a name for itself

The Japanese star who appeared in Ally Pally last month surpassed the Russian in a tight game in which she won both sets on the decisive legs, after the Russian missed the darts.

In the top half of the draw, Lisa Ashton saw last year's finalist, Lorraine Winstanley. Lancashire Rose will face Corrie Hammond, who beat Laura Turner.

Suzuki is still on his way to defend his title

BDO World Championship: Thursday results of the men Jim Williams 4-0 Ryan Hogarth Dennie Olde Kalter 1-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde Martijn Kleermaker 1-4 Paul Hogan Women's Corrine Hammond 2-0 Laura Turner Aileen de Graaf 1-2 Beau Greaves Lisa Ashton 2-0 Lorraine Winstanley Mikuru Suzuki 2-0 Anastasia Dobromyslova

In the men's competition, second-seeded Jim Williams entered the last eight with a 4-0 dominant victory over Scotsman Ryan Hogarth. The Welshman is still the favorite to reach the final in the bottom half of the draw, improving since his performance in the first round.

He will face Paul Hogan, who delivered one of the most impressive performances of the tournament to date when he saw the seventh seed Martijn Kleermaker, 4-1. The average of three darts of the 56-year-old player barely reached 100, as he found great darts at the right times during the game.

Meanwhile, Mario Vandenbogaerde was too strong for Dennie Olde Kalter. & # 39; Super Mario & # 39; He collected the first 11 stages of the match before his Dutch opponent joined to take the fourth set, but the seed continued.