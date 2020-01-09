Baseball Hall of Fame Announcement: Date, time, follower of votes, predictions for the class of 2020

%MINIFYHTML1b5c35d6e14973590c58591fdcb1388d9% %MINIFYHTML1b5c35d6e14973590c58591fdcb1388d10%

In 2019, BBWAA chose four players for the Baseball Hall of Fame: Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martínez and Mike Mussina.

Who will be chosen as part of the class of 2020?

We will meet soon. This is what you need to know.

When is the announcement of the Baseball Hall of Fame?

The results of the Hall of Fame elections will be announced on January 21 at 6 p.m. ET.

How can I see the Hall of Fame announcement?

The results of the Hall of Fame elections will be broadcast live on the MLB Network. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET, with the announcement set for 6 p.m. ET.

Who is likely to be chosen?

Derek Jeter, the Yankees shortstop for a long time, is a lock for induction. The Jeter Yankees won five World Series championships and is the sixth of all time with 3,465 career hits. He won the Rookie of the Year award, finished in the top 10 of the MVP vote of AL eight times (a maximum of second place in 2006) and has a career average of .321 with a base percentage of .384 in the World Series. The only question is whether it will be a unanimous selection (although that shouldn't matter, it will be absolutely a topic of conversation).

Apart from Jeter, there are a couple of players with a fighting chance of reaching 75 percent of the votes needed for induction. Larry Walker is in his tenth and final year on the BBWAA ballot, and after the cleanup of the ballot in recent years (11 players have been chosen by BBWAA in the last three electoral cycles), Walker is finally receiving its just milkshake from Cooperstown. As of January 9, Walker's total votes are above 84 percent. However, there are still many ballots to count.

Curt Schilling has about 80 percent, with Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens floating right at the 75 percent level. All three have undeniable Hall of Fame statistics, but all three have lost votes because voters used the vague character clause to keep them out of the sacred halls of Cooperstown. If the above voting trends continue, the percentages for those three will be smaller when final vote totals are revealed, because voters who keep their ballots private have tended not to vote for those three. In 2019, Schilling's actual voting percentage was approximately 5 percentage points lower than his public voting percentage; for Bonds and Clemens, that number was around 8 percentage points lower.

Who else will be on the ballot?

Do you remember how we mentioned ballot cleaning in recent years? That has freed voters to really vote for the players they feel they belong to, not just to find the best way to use their maximum of 10 votes. Eight players have seen that their number of "votes won from returning voters,quot; reached two digits, giving their nominations the increases they deserved. Larry Walker, whom we have already mentioned, has 22 votes. The other big winners: Scott Rolen (+39), Gary Sheffield (+36), Todd Helton (+36), Billy Wagner (+26), Andruw Jones (+24), Jeff Kent (+21), Omar Vizquel ( +15) and Manny Ramírez (+10). Andy Pettitte has eight votes and Sammy Sosa has six.

Jeter is the only rookie on the ballot with chances of being elected, and Bobby Abreu is the only other newcomer with a reasonable chance of reaching the minimum 5 percent needed to remain on the ballot for another year. In addition to Abreu, which has about 6 percent, the only other newcomers who even receive a vote on the tracker are Jason Giambi, Cliff Lee and Paul Konerko. The players on the ballot but not listed here have not received any public votes.

How can I track the voting totals of the Hall of Fame?

Public votes are tracked through the Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker, which was created by Ryan Thibodaux. The tracker is updated frequently during the voting season and has become a valuable resource for fans and the media.

How do players become eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot?

There are 32 players on this year's ballot, and only 19 have received public votes. This is how the ballot was determined. From BBWAA.com:

one) A baseball player must have been active as a player in the majors at some point during a period that begins twenty (20) years before and ends five (5) years before the election.

two) The player must have played in each of the ten (10) major league championship seasons, some of which must have been within the period described in 3 (A).

3) The player must have stopped being an active player in the major leagues at least five (5) calendar years before the election, but may be related to baseball.

4) In the event of the death of an active player or a player who has retired for less than five (5) full years, an eligible candidate will be eligible in the next regular election held at least six (6) months after the date of death or after the end of the five (5) year period, whichever occurs first.

5) Any player on the Baseball ineligible list will not be an eligible candidate.

When is the induction ceremony of the Hall of Fame?

The Hall of Fame weekend is July 24-27 in Cooperstown, New York, with the initiation ceremony scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on July 26. It will be broadcast live on MLB Network.

MLBPA guru Marvin Miller and catcher Ted Simmons were elected by the Modern Baseball Age Committee in December, and will be honored at the ceremony, along with any player chosen by BBWAA.

Who votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame?

The Baseball Writers Association of America has voted for the Hall of Fame from the beginning (the first class was in 1936). Voters do not have to reveal their ballots, but they are encouraged to do so, for the sake of transparency. From BBWAA.com:

Only active and honorary members of the Association of American Baseball Writers, who have been active baseball writers for at least ten (10) years, will be eligible to vote. They must have been active as baseball writers and members of the Association for a period that begins at least ten (10) years before the date of the election in which they will vote.

What are the voting rules and regulations for the Baseball Hall of Fame?

From the ballot explainer mailed to BBWAA voters in November: