Barcelona 2-3 To Madrid

Atlético de Madrid will face Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday





Angel Correa marked the triumph of Atlético de Madrid in Saudi Arabia

Atlético de Madrid came from behind to beat Barcelona in a five-goal thriller and reserve their place in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Diego Simeone's team was heading for another loss against the Champions of the League when there were 10 minutes left at King Abdullah Stadium, but goals from Álvaro Morata and Angel Correa turned around the semifinal.

The 3-2 victory was Atlético's first victory over Barcelona since April 2016 and established a derby match against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Barça boss Ernesto Valverde would have been frustrated with the late capitulation of his team after the goals of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann set them on their way to the final.

Lionel Messi and his teammates will not participate in the final

How Atlético surprised Barça

Atletico began brilliantly, but could not disturb Barcelona's second choice goalkeeper, Neto, and it was his opposite number the first to take action.

Jan Oblak came to the rescue of his team with a magnificent stop to deny Luis Suarez with 22 minutes left. It was necessary just before the break too, frustrating Griezmann against his former club, as he remained goalless at the break.

Simeone made a change in the interval with Captain Koke presented by Héctor Herrera and was inspired. Just a minute after the second period, Joao Felix found Correa, who tied Koke to open the scoring.

However, it was a joy of short duration for Atlético, as Barcelona leveled the scores five minutes later through its pattern Messi. The Argentine worked a little space and, despite the proximity of two opponents, shot home.

Lionel Messi celebrates his goal in Saudi Arabia

Valverde's team was firmly on top now and thought they had taken the lead in the hour mark, but Messi's effort was ruled out by VAR for handball.

Atletico was struggling and his pain increased two minutes later when, despite the fact that Oblak denied Suárez's header, Griezmann, his former teammate, was present to return home.

Simeone reacted by presenting Vitolo and Marcos Llorente, the latter replacing Koke, who could not continue.

VAR rejected another Barça goal with 17 minutes left before Gerard Piqué saw a discarded header for Arturo Vidal offside.

This proved crucial since Atlético earned a 10-minute life when Neto ran off and knocked Correa into the area.

A penalty was awarded and former Chelsea striker Morata made no mistake from 12 yards to put the 2-2.

Alvaro Morata (right) scored a crucial penalty

It took VAR minutes later to look at another potential target shot and Atlético's protests fell on deaf ears, since Piqué did not decide to have deliberately handled the ball.

However, Barcelona was against the ropes and Valverde saw that his defense reacted slowly to Correa in the 86th minute, with the Argentine taking full advantage to shoot beyond Neto.

Atletico almost added another shortly after and, despite four minutes of detention time, finished 3-2, which means that the two teams invited for this new tournament, the Real that knocked out the winners of the Copa del Rey Valencia on Wednesday, they will face each other in the final on Sunday.