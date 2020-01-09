Australian Open 2020: how Australian fires could affect tennis tournament dates, schedule

The beginning of the year of tennis always takes place in Australia, and in 2020 that means dealing with massive forest fires that devastate the continent, even if it is unlikely that there will be major tournament sites in danger of localized burns.

Due to the time of the year, the Australian Open is often played in incredibly hot conditions, especially because summers have continued to heat up as part of global climate change. In recent months, Australian wildfires have killed at least 25 people, which has cost many more to their homes and forced widespread evacuations. As the Australian Open approaches, there are still approximately 200 active fires across the continent, and some are expected to affect the air quality in Melbourne, where the tournament is held.

That has led some of the most important tennis stars, including Novak Djokovic, men's individual champion of 2018, to wonder if the Australian Open should be postponed, something tournament officials have so far resisted.

Here is everything you need to know about the Australian 2020 Open calendar, including how it could be affected by wildfires across the country.

Australian Open 2020 Calendar

Start date: January 20, 2020

January 20, 2020 Final date: February 2, 2020

Like each of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments, the Australian Open lasts two weeks, starting on Monday, January 20 and ending on Sunday, February 2 with the men's and women's individual finals. There will be games played in the 14 days of the tournament.

Melbourne, Australia, is 16 hours ahead of the east coast of the United States.

Here is the full TV schedule.

Date Round Time TV Monday, January 20 First round 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 Tuesday January 21st First round 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 Wednesday, January 22 Second round 3:00 a.m. ET ESPN2 Thursday, January 23 Second round 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 Friday, January 24 Third round 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 Saturday, January 25 Third round 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 Sunday, January 26 Round of 16 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 Monday, January 27 Round of 16 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 Tuesday, January 28 Quarter finals 3:00 a.m. ET ESPN2 Wednesday, January 29 Quarter finals 3:30 a.m. ET ESPN2 Thursday, January 30 Women's semifinals 3:00 a.m. ET ESPN Friday, January 31 Men's semifinals 3:30 a.m. ET ESPN Saturday, February 1 Women's finals 3:30 a.m. ET ESPN Sunday February 2 Men's finals 3:30 a.m. ET ESPN

Do Australian Open officials have a fire plan?

Only much can be done for forest fires in the region, but Australian Open officials have safeguards to address possible air quality changes in Melbourne. The tournament tweeted about the options if the smoke from the fires becomes a big problem.

Hello david. the #AusOpen It has 3 roofed stadiums and 8 indoor courts at Melbourne Park. In the unlikely event of extreme smoke conditions, the roofs will be closed on the 3 stadium courts and the game will continue in its environment with air conditioning and air filtration. – #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 7, 2020

Last year, the Australian Open used 12 outdoor courts during their singles tournament, so it would still be necessary to make some adjustments to the calendar if the game is forced inside during an early round.

Canberra International, a low-level men's tournament, moved to Bendigo due to air quality in the Australian capital. The players who arrived for the Australian swing have expressed concern about the conditions.

"If it looks like yesterday, I don't think it's safe in a period of two or three weeks," Dennis Kudla told the New York Times. "You could play, but who knows what damage we are really causing ourselves? It can't be good."

"If it continues in the same way and if air quality is affected in Melbourne or Sydney, I think Tennis Australia will probably be forced to create some rules about it," Djokovic told a news conference during the ATP Cup. .

In a statement, the director of the Australian Open tournament, Craig Tiley, compared air conditions with any other type of weather-related event.

"We have experts who analyze all available live data as specific to our sites as possible and regularly consult with tournament officials and, in the case of heat and smoke, medical experts," said Tiley. "The health of players, fans and staff is a priority at all times and we will continue to make these decisions with that in mind."

How did the fires in Australia begin?

Natural causes are the source of some of the flames, but Australian police have also issued numerous quotes and charges for fire-related crimes, according to USA Today.

Twenty-four people have been accused of "deliberately lighting fires,quot; and another 100 are accused of "not complying with the fire ban,quot; or "throwing a lit cigarette or a match,quot;.

Australia has always had a fire season, although it started earlier due to unusually hot and dry weather conditions.

Where are the fires in Australia?

Most of the fires are on or near the east coast of the Australian continent, in the state of New South Wales. There are also fires in Victoria and South Australia.

Sydney and Canberra are among the largest cities closest and affected by fires.

Forest fires are shown around Sydney, Australia, while the International Space Station orbited 269 miles over the Tasman Sea on January 3, 2020. pic.twitter.com/XUTJLHZB8x – Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) January 4, 2020

A photographer made this visualization of the fires of Australia using data from NASA, showing the extent of fires in the country during the last month. (Note: this is not a real satellite photo. It says to think more of it as a graphic). (Image: Anthony Hearsey) pic.twitter.com/gXDPVujdAn – AJ + (@ajplus) January 7, 2020

Where is the Australian Open 2020?

The Australian Open is held in Melbourne, a coastal city in southern Victoria, at the Melbourne Park sports facility and Rod Laver Stadium, which has a retractable roof. Melbourne is not primarily affected by forest fires. However, depending on the wind conditions, smoke from nearby fires could affect air quality.