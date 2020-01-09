Atatiana Jefferson's mother died only two months after her father's death

%MINIFYHTML3e998eadee8049a6050c7d16353b24bb9% %MINIFYHTML3e998eadee8049a6050c7d16353b24bb10%

Roommates, we have bad news to report. After her premature death in October at the hands of a Dallas police officer followed by her father's death due to a heart attack, the mother of the late Atatiana Jefferson has just died due to an unspecified illness according to the lawyer of the family.

The family's lawyer, Lee Merritt, confirmed that Yolanda Carr, Atatiana Jefferson's mother, died at her home early in the morning on January 9.th after a reported illness that has not been publicly disclosed. Carr's death is only two months after Atatiana's father, Marquis Jefferson, died of a heart attack, although many believe that the cause was simply a broken heart due to the tragic loss of his daughter.

Merritt posted the following message about Carr's death on Twitter:

%MINIFYHTML3e998eadee8049a6050c7d16353b24bb11% %MINIFYHTML3e998eadee8049a6050c7d16353b24bb12%

“We just learned that Yolanda Carr, the mother of #AtatianaJefferson, died at her home early Thursday morning. Atatiana was killed by a police officer in Fort Worth, TX, while serving as a caretaker for Ms. Carr, who had recently become ill. The details of the memorial service will follow. "

The Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana, Aaron Dean, was charged by a grand jury last month for his murder. At that time, Carr responded to the accusation of his daughter's killer in an interview with the Dallas Morning News, saying: "We are going to miss her this Christmas. I am very happy that they finally accused that man of murder because he murdered my baby . She did nothing wrong. "

As you will remember, Atatiana Jefferson was inside her house playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when former police officer Aaron Dean entered his backyard and shot him when he looked out the window. The incident initially occurred because a neighbor called the police to request a welfare check after noticing that the door of Atatiana's house was open.

We want to continue supporting the Atatiana family in our prayers.

Roommates, what do you think about this?