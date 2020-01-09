Asylum seeker commits suicide on the US-Mexico border bridge | News from Mexico

%MINIFYHTMLc638a9f05c9003d4b9c8d1f5922e2a369% %MINIFYHTMLc638a9f05c9003d4b9c8d1f5922e2a3610%

A Mexican asylum seeker cut his throat on a bridge across the Rio Grande after he was denied entry to the United States, according to two Mexican security sources and local reports.

The man, who has not been identified, tried to enter the United States on the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge between the Mexican border city of Reynosa and Pharr, Texas, on Wednesday, two Mexican security officials told Reuters News Agency.

Officials, who were not authorized to speak in public, said around 5 p.m. (23:00 GMT), the man took out a knife and cut his throat when he was denied access to the United States. Both officials said the man sought asylum.

"He killed himself," one of the officials told Reuters.

The man committed suicide on the Mexican side of the bridge, a few meters from the international dividing line, the other source said.

Officials told Reuters the man was 30 years old.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials did not immediately respond to a request for comments from Reuters.

The attorney general's office for the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where Reynosa is located, said he was investigating the man's death.

Strict asylum policies

Many Mexicans seeking refuge in the US UU. They say their lives are in danger at home due to violent criminal gangs, which have made parts of the country increasingly dangerous. Homicides have reached record levels in Mexico during the last two years.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has made the tightening of border security and the reduction of irregular immigration on the border between the United States and Mexico a priority of his administration.

Immigration officials in the United States now consider that Mexicans seeking asylum are eligible to be deported to Guatemala under a bilateral agreement between the two countries signed last year, according to documents released Monday. The policy had only previously been applied to asylum seekers from countries in southern Mexico, who, according to the Trump administration, could have applied for asylum in other Latin American countries, such as Guatemala, considered "safe third parties."

Many have expressed fear of being sent to the Central American country, where the homicide rate is five times higher than that of the USA. UU., According to the 2017 data collected by the World Bank, and where resources for asylum seekers are depleted.