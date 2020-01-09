Aretha Franklin's son criticizes biopic producers for not consulting his family

MGM

In a Facebook post, Kecalf Franklin says: "How can you make a movie about a person and not talk to children or grandchildren about important information?"

Aretha Franklinthe youngest son has left the producers behind Jennifer Hudson& # 39; s "Respect"Biopic exploding for not consulting the family of the music legend about the project.

The Queen of Soul chose Hudson to portray her in the long gestation movie before her death in 2018, but Kecalf Franklin states that the filmmakers have not communicated with their loved ones to give their opinion before its release in October.

When he went to Facebook over the weekend (January 04-05), he was enraged: "How can you make a movie about a person and not talk to children or grandchildren about important information (sic)?"

Kecalf continued to insist that his mother had only given him his blessing for the Hudson cast. "Everything else is being done against our wishes," he shared.

The biographical film is not the only project of Aretha with which Kecalf has had problems, but is also angry with the photojournalist Linda Solomon for not clarifying the release of his next book, "The Queen Next Door", with his relatives first.

"How can you put a family of people (image) in a book and not ask permission (sic)?" He continued, before appealing to the devotees of the singer of "A natural woman" so that they do not buy the volume.

"If you're a fan & # 39; real & # 39; of my mothers (sic) … please, don't support him. Ask yourself … would you like them to do this to you?"

However, it seems that Kecalf's views are not necessarily shared by his brothers, according to Aretha's lawyer, David Bennett, who also serves as principal attorney for his estate.

"He doesn't speak for the family," Bennett told the Detroit Free Press. "I know he doesn't speak for his brother Ted White or his brother Clarence Franklin. The grandchildren have absolutely nothing to do with this. What he is really doing is speaking for himself."

The outbreak of Kecalf has also bothered MGM movie bosses, who have contacted Bennett about his social media speech.

"They are not happy with that," he said.