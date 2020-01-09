Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev set deadline for fighting talks for the heavyweight world title on January 31 | Boxing News

Compulsory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev can extend talks for Anthony Joshua's fight until the end of the month





Anthony Joshua could receive confirmation of the next fight by the end of the month

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev have set a deadline for negotiations on a fight for the world heavyweight title, the IBF confirmed.

Britain's unified world champion has been waiting for confirmation of his next fight after receiving the order to make world title defenses against Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk, his mandatory IBF and WBO challengers.

But Pulev seems to be next in line for Joshua since the IBF has revealed that both fighters requested more time to reach an agreement.

An IBF spokesman said Sky sports: "I have just been told that the fields of Pulev and Joshua have asked until January 31 to negotiate."

7:24 Joshua has analyzed his possible opponents, including Pulev! Joshua has analyzed his possible opponents, including Pulev!

Sky Sports sidelines Anthony Joshua and Ovie Soko among the guests in the new Sky Sports podcast

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed earlier this week that "everything is at stake,quot; for Joshua, and Usyk was offered an alternative fight against Derek Chisora ​​in London.

"The talks are ongoing with all parties to plan what follows and will really reach a critical point in the coming weeks," Hearn said. Sky sports.

"We are still waiting for clarification from the governing bodies to confirm who is next chronologically, but now everything is at stake."

"In terms of Usyk versus Chisora, that is still a potential outcome, but March 7 is unlikely. Instead, we have March 28 on hold at O2."

Pulev could receive another opportunity to face Joshua

Pulev, who was only defeated by Wladimir Klitschko, was to challenge Joshua in October 2017, only to be ruled out for an injury, but regained his status as a mandatory challenger after a points win over Hughie Fury.

Former WBO champion Joseph Parker has been raised to number 2 in the WBO qualification and would also aim for a fight with Usyk, if the WBO belt is vacant.

"If he (Joshua) leaves the WBO, you suddenly have Usyk mandatory and I think the next qualified boxer is Joseph Parker," said New Zealand manager David Higgins.

Oleksandr Usyk has also been aiming for a world title fight against Joshua

"You could end up with a situation in which Usyk fights Parker for the vacant title, which curiously is how Joseph became world champion. He fought (Andy) Ruiz for the vacant title. History repeats itself."