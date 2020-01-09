Angela Yee reveals how things are now with Charlamagne Tha God amid tensions

WENN / Judy Eddy / FayesVision

The co-host of & # 39; Breakfast Club & # 39; She also reveals in a new interview that the Gucci Mane scandal was not the only time she and CTG had tensions and shared: & # 39; There have been many experiences & # 39 ;.

Angela Yee keeps it professional with Charlamagne Tha God. The radio host made it clear during a recent interview with Variety that she and the co-host of "The Breakfast Club" are not fighting, but they are not friends.

"We've always been the same. We work together, that's what it is," Angela said when asked about the status of her friendship with Charlamagne after her interview with Gucci Mane, who accused Angela of trying to have sex with him. "As he said, we are coworkers. A lot of people have jobs where they don't necessarily love the people they work with, it's just part of life. That's not the person you would spend real time with. "

Angela went on to say that the Gucci Mane scandal was not the only time she and CTG had tensions. "There have been many experiences. The important thing is that I have always been a responsible person. As a woman, you also have to be much stronger," he said during the interview. "Things are always happening that if you let me bother you, you'll be angry all the time."

"It's hard not to [take things personally]. It's bullshit because sometimes you feel so numb. You used to get so angry about things and feel so much, after a while the shit keeps happening, now you're numb." Angela added.

"As I am: there are certain things that I do not agree with and I have never been the kind of person … they taught me on the radio: if someone speaks, then you do not speak for them. Sometimes, it is difficult even to talk. Sometimes , being the only woman in the program, I always have to try to interrupt … Because I am also the person who is investigating; watching the programs; reading the books, "he continued, referring to the tension that made things" interesting " for your host

"I am always trying to get validity and points. There is not enough space for me to do that and express my feelings, you have to imagine one or the other. When we make Rumor Report, I have the stories," he shared. . "When we make front-line News, I am presenting the stories. They are intervening with their opinions, but someone has to present the stories. It doesn't leave much room for you to say & # 39; Ok, this is what I think. & # 39 ; I express myself much more out of that program. "

The drama between Angela and Gucci began after the latter claimed that he had been expelled from the "Breakfast Club" after he said in his appearance in 2016 that she was acting on him, although she vehemently denied him. In his interview with Charmalagne entitled "Growth with Gucci: a conversation with Gucci Mane and Charlamagne Tha God," Gucci ignited his fight with Angela even more by saying: "He came from that punk a ** b *** h".

Meanwhile, Angela recently shaded Guwop in another interview. "I think people who know me, know me well enough to know, how, I wouldn't [connect with him]," he said. "Just search Google for what it looked like in 2009 and you'll see what I'm talking about."