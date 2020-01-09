Andy Cohen wants Meghan Markle to join RHOBH and fans love that idea!

Andy Cohen thinks Meghan Markle would be a great addition to the cast of RHOBH! Amid rumors that the duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, plan to move to Los Angeles and leave behind their real responsibilities, the head of Bravo thought it would be a great idea to invite Meghan to work for him!

Not only that, but it seems that he has already thought of everything, even his motto!

It all started with an official announcement that they are "retreating,quot; from their "superior members of the Royal Family roles."

Andy saw the post and went to the comments section to write: "Open invitation for the Duchess to join #RHOBH!"

And that was not all! Shortly after, the official account of Bravo also intervened with a suggestion: "Suggestion of the motto of Meghan Markle: Beverly Hills is full of diamonds, but I am the jewel in the crown."

As you can imagine, fans loved the interaction and joined in with their own suggestions of slogans and other opinions.

Here are some of his comments on this topic: ‘He changed the monarchy to Malibu. Tag / ‘Meghan Markle's #RHOBH tag: American royalty is like everything else in Beverly Hills: fake. But I am the real deal. "/" Finally, queen of my own castle. "

Someone even hilariously called the royal couple's decision to leave their roles as "#megexit,quot;, which is a pun on the infamous Brexit.

Interestingly, Meghan Markle is actually a big fan of the reality show, something she mentioned earlier in a 2016 interview.

When asked what his favorite guilty pleasure was, Meghan told Dave of UKTV that it is "The real housewives of Beverly Hills!"



