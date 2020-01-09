Amy Schumer Trolls Meghan & Harry with their own real ad

Another royal couple is leaving the nest, something like that.
On Wednesday, Amy Schumer He joined the #Megxit fun with his own hilarious post. Shortly after, Meghan markle Y Prince Harry announced that they would move away from their royal duties, she shared a snapshot of her and her husband Chris Fischer, where he Inside Amy Schumer You can see the star walking in a wheelchair on the beach and receiving a push from her husband.
She captioned the photo: "Chris and I formally renounce our royal duties. We appreciate your support." As if this picture couldn't be bigger, Amy's beloved puppy, Tati, also made a cameo and came to mount the shotgun in the new mother's handbag.
Naturally, such a good image was received with tons of praise in the comments section. Taraji P. Henson He replied: "LMMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO MY LOVE FOR YOU IS SO REAL!" Referring to the subtitle of Amy, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell He commented: "You will always be real to me." Zoe Saldaña He left the funny woman with a row of laughing emojis, which is also what Brandi Carlile did.
Fans of the Derailed train Star knows that this is not the first time Amy compares to Meghan. Throughout her pregnancy with son Gene Attell8 months, which coincided perfectly with Meghan's, documented her milestones in social networks using references from the royal family.
Upon giving the news that she was waiting for her first child in October 2018, the comedian took a photo of her and Chris of a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their royal tour of Australia that same year.
In a statement to The times, the I feel pretty The star said: "Chris and I are delighted and we are almost certain he is the father. I hope to compete with Markle every step of the way."
When her little boy was born in May, Amy turned to Instagram to announce her arrival. "10:55 pm last night. Our real baby was born," she captioned her post, where she, Chris and baby Gene posed for one of their first family photos. As fate would have it, he was born hours before Meghan and Harry welcomed their royal baby. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Here are more epic publications of Amy-Meghan in 2020!
