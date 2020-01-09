Amy Schumer Trolls Meghan & Harry with their own real ad

Another royal couple is leaving the nest, something like that.

On Wednesday, Amy Schumer He joined the #Megxit fun with his own hilarious post. Shortly after, Meghan markle Y Prince Harry announced that they would move away from their royal duties, she shared a snapshot of her and her husband Chris Fischer, where he Inside Amy Schumer You can see the star walking in a wheelchair on the beach and receiving a push from her husband.

She captioned the photo: "Chris and I formally renounce our royal duties. We appreciate your support." As if this picture couldn't be bigger, Amy's beloved puppy, Tati, also made a cameo and came to mount the shotgun in the new mother's handbag.

Naturally, such a good image was received with tons of praise in the comments section. Taraji P. Henson He replied: "LMMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO MY LOVE FOR YOU IS SO REAL!" Referring to the subtitle of Amy, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell He commented: "You will always be real to me." Zoe Saldaña He left the funny woman with a row of laughing emojis, which is also what Brandi Carlile did.