Amy Schumer seeks advice after starting IVF treatment

Instagram

By sharing a photo of her bruised stomach from several hormone injections, the actress of & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39; He tells his social media followers that he feels & # 39; really depressed and emotional & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Funny Amy Schumer The in vitro fertilization process has begun to expand his family, only eight months after receiving his first child.

The "Derailed train"The star and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, became parents of their son Gene in May (19), but on Thursday (January 9), the 38-year-old actress revealed that they had resorted to the alternative method of conception to help increase your chances of having another baby.

Schumer then asked his Instagram followers for some advice on undergoing IVF, as he shared a picture of his stomach, which had been bruised by several injections of hormones to increase fertility.

"I have been with IVF for a week and I feel really depressed and emotional," he captioned the image.

"If someone went through that and if you have any advice or would not mind sharing your experience with me, please do so. My number is in my biography. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a brother."

Schumer's appeal led several of his famous friends and followers to flood the funny woman with messages of support.

"I'm praying for you and Chris. I'm sorry!" wrote Selena Gomezwhile the American journalist Katie Couric He posted: "You have this mom … I send you a lot of love!"

<br />

DJ Samantha ronson He also commented on the publication, writing, "verify dm (direct messages)", indicating that he had relevant information to share with Schumer.

The news of IVF comes after the actress suffered a hard pregnancy with Gene, who suffers from severe hyperemesis gravidarum, which forced her to interrupt her standing tour after being hospitalized in early 2019.

She and Fischer married in 2018.