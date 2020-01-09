Amy Schumer feels really careless while undergoing IVF

Noam Galai / WireImage
Amy Schumer You are sharing a personal message about your IVF trip.
In May, the actress and comedian welcomed her first child, her son. Gene, with her husband, Chris Fischer. Now, the 38-year-old star is in the process of in vitro fertilization, hoping to give her son a brother.
"I have been in IVF for a week and I feel really depressed and emotional," Schumer wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "If someone passed it and if you have any advice or would not mind sharing your experience with me, please do so. My number is in my biography."
Schumer continued to tell his followers: "We are freezing my eggs and discovering what to do to give Gene a brother."
Along with his message, Schumer shared a picture of his stomach, showing what appeared to be bruises on his abdomen. In response to their publication, many celebrities have sent good wishes to the couple in the middle of their trip.
"I'm praying for you and Chris,quot; Selena Gomez commented "Sorry!"
"You have this mom❤️❤️" Katie Couric He wrote to his friend. "I send you a lot of love!"
Tess Holliday He also commented on Schumer's post, saying: "I appreciate you as a mother, woman, public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful."
In late December, Schumer talked about the birth of his son, recalling the three-hour "really scary,quot; caesarean section.
"I was vomiting during the first hour of my caesarean section," Schumer shared during an interview about Dr. Berlin Informed Pregnancy podcast "It is supposed to take about an hour and a half or something, but mine took more than three hours due to my endometriosis."
As Schumer pointed out in his post, his phone number appears in his Instagram bio, hoping to get more information about the IVF experience. Be sure to send some love while continuing in this process.
