Amy Schumer feels really careless while undergoing IVF

Amy Schumer You are sharing a personal message about your IVF trip.

In May, the actress and comedian welcomed her first child, her son. Gene, with her husband, Chris Fischer. Now, the 38-year-old star is in the process of in vitro fertilization, hoping to give her son a brother.

"I have been in IVF for a week and I feel really depressed and emotional," Schumer wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "If someone passed it and if you have any advice or would not mind sharing your experience with me, please do so. My number is in my biography."

Schumer continued to tell his followers: "We are freezing my eggs and discovering what to do to give Gene a brother."

Along with his message, Schumer shared a picture of his stomach, showing what appeared to be bruises on his abdomen. In response to their publication, many celebrities have sent good wishes to the couple in the middle of their trip.

"I'm praying for you and Chris,quot; Selena Gomez commented "Sorry!"