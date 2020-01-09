American Horror Story renewed through Lucky Season 13

At least one of the horror stories of the United States continues. FX announced that it ordered three additional seasons of American horror story from the creators Ryan Murphy Y Brad Falchuk. Season 10 was previously ordered, so the renewal takes the program to at least season 13. The future of the series was in doubt after Murphy's general agreement with Netflix, where he has Hollywood, The prom, The politician Y The boys in the band Developing.
John Landgraf, president of FX Networks and FX Productions, made the announcement at the 2020 winter press tour Television Critics Association.
"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror television, having created the limited anthology series with American horror story and maintain its success for almost a decade as the best rated FX series, "Landgraf said in a statement." We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our study partners for committing to another three years.
"AHS He has exhibited a large number of award-winning actors from day one and we appreciate everyone's contributions, including Ryan, Brad and other executive producers. Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall Y Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, the cast and the team of each new and unforgettable delivery of American horror story, "He concluded.
Through the years, American horror story has presented a rotating cast that includes Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Connie britton, Emma Roberts, Billie lourd, Leslie Grossman, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Lily Rabe, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy Y Dylan McDermott, among others.
Last season, American Horror Story: 1984It was a version of the slasher movies and set in a summer camp.
According to FX, the series has averaged almost 10 million viewers per episode on linear and nonlinear platforms, and in total delivered more than one billion viewers in total in the 103 episodes produced over nine seasons. American horror story He has taken home 16 Emmy Awards and nominated for a total of 95.
There is no release date for season 10 of AHS It was announced, but usually returns in the fall.