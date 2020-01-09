American Horror Story renewed through Lucky Season 13

At least one of the horror stories of the United States continues. FX announced that it ordered three additional seasons of American horror story from the creators Ryan Murphy Y Brad Falchuk. Season 10 was previously ordered, so the renewal takes the program to at least season 13. The future of the series was in doubt after Murphy's general agreement with Netflix, where he has Hollywood, The prom, The politician Y The boys in the band Developing.

John Landgraf, president of FX Networks and FX Productions, made the announcement at the 2020 winter press tour Television Critics Association.

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror television, having created the limited anthology series with American horror story and maintain its success for almost a decade as the best rated FX series, "Landgraf said in a statement." We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our study partners for committing to another three years.