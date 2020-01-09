Altior tops 31 at Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival | Racing news





Cyrname has the measure of Altior in Ascot

Nicky Henderson's Altior heads 31 tickets for the Betway Queen Mother Chase, the highlight of the second day at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday, March 11.

The 10-year-old girl owned by Patricia Pugh annexed 2018 by running for seven lengths of Min (Willie Mullins) and last year she took the honors for a long and three quarters of Political scientist (Paul Nicholls).

If he succeeds again in 2020, he would become the second three-time winner of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Champion, followed by Badsworth Boy, who triumphed in 1983, 1984 and 1985.

Altior is a four-time winner at the Festival, as he also won the Sky Bet Supreme Novices & # 39; Hurdle in 2016 and the Racing Post Arkle Novices & # 39; Chase in 2017. He then broke the record for the Big Buck by winning 19 consecutive jump races between October 2015 and April 2019, 10 of which reached the first grade level.

Henderson has also made an entry for Haldon Gold Cup winner Janika and is the most successful driver in the Champion Chase along with the late Tom Dreaper with six wins.

The horse that ended Altior's winning race was Cyrname (Paul Nicholls), who reached the top two and a quarter long in the 1965 Two Chase Grade for more than two and a half miles in Ascot on November 23.

Cyrname, who was subsequently a well-defeated second when he advanced up to three miles to King George VI Chase in Kempton, has not yet run in Cheltenham, as he has shown preference for right-handed tracks.

The 11-time training champion Nicholls is bidding for a sixth queen mother record and has six innings in total. In addition to Cyrname and Politologue, Nicholls also entered Dynamite Dollars, which won four of its five starts in 2018/19, including the Hunt for the novices of Henry VIII, Capeland, Diego du Charmil and the magical saint.

A coach chasing the first Chase Champion is Tom George, based in Gloucestershire.

The Slad driver has had three horses placed in recent years with Module taking third place in 2014, Sir Valentino also taking third in 2017 and God & # 39; s Own occupying the same position behind Altior in 2018.

This year, George joined Bun Doran, who recorded his biggest victory last time in Grade Two Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park in December, when he defeated for a long time the winner of the Racing Post Arkle Novices & # 39; Chase, Duc des Genievres (Willie Mullins) and a half with Sceau Royal (Alan King) in third place.

The nine-year-old boy also has a good form of course in Cheltenham, winning a two-mile handicap chase under the maximum weight at the November meeting in 2018 and finishing second under 11st 7lb in the Great Johnny Henderson annual handicap chase 2019 at the Festival.

George said: "Bun Doran is in good shape and Queen Champion Betway Chase is the intended goal for him.

"We were delighted with his victory at Kempton. Kempton is a tight track but he jumped very well. It is probably more suitable for left-handed tracks, but he traveled very well and won well."

"We will keep him cool for Cheltenham and we hope to run there. He is improving all the time and we have had horses, including those of God Own and Sir Valentino, in the race."

The Sky Bet market leader is Defi du Seuil (Philip Hobbs), who has been successful twice at the Festival with victories at the JCB Triumph Hurdle 2017 and the Marsh Novices & # 39; Chase 2019.

The seven-year-old boy owned by JP McManus has won his two starts this season at Shloer Chase in Cheltenham and Grade One Tingle Creek Chase in Sandown.

There are 13 trained entries in Ireland, including seven from Ireland's champion jump coach Willie Mullins. The selection of Mullins tickets with Betway is Chacun Pour Soi, finalist of A Plus Tard (Henry of Bromhead) in a Grade One contest in Leopardstown at Christmas.

Betway Champion Chase is one of the few important prizes in jumping races that has so far eluded Mullins.