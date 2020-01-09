All the details about the song of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani filmed in Dubai

Laxmmi Bomb, the new version of the southern success, Muni 2: Kanchana, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara, will have a special song to further animate the film. A recent report in a newspaper suggests that Akshay and Kiara have shot a special song in the luxurious Dubai venues for their next film, Laxmmi Bomb.

Akshay flew directly to Dubai to film the song with Kiara after her vacation in Cape Town. His song is called Burj Khalifa, which has been filmed in various places in Dubai. A source informed the newspaper: “Akshay and Kiara have several looks on the song, which has been filmed in Burj Khalifa, Meydan Bridge, Jumeirah Beach and Marina City. There is a section that introduces Akshay and Kiara doing some hip hop movements. Akshay, who brought the New Year to Cape Town with his family, came to Dubai directly from there. He recorded the song for three days. "

Muni 2: Kanchana was directed by Raghava Lawrence and Laxmmi Bomb is also directed by him. The story revolves around a man, Akshay Kumar, who is possessed by a transgender ghost. It is produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor and is scheduled to launch in Eid 2020.

