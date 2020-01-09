Alicia Keys Underdog is the Anthem's new song that you will play in repetition

Chasing your dream? Alicia Keys has the anthem for you

The 15-time Grammy-winning singer has just released the last single from her next seventh studio album, ALICIA, powerfully titled, "Underdog." On the track, which reportedly was co-written by Ed Sheeran, the singer pays tender and encouraging tribute to people who struggle to survive and pursue their aspirations

"I sing a song for scammers who trade at the bus stop / Single mothers waiting for a check to arrive / Young teachers, medical students / Children on the front line knowing they can't run," the lyrics sound. "This goes for the helpless / Keep keeping what you love / You'll find it someday soon / You'll get up, you'll get up, yes."

%MINIFYHTML9fb2d118666a83ea2c09f63431af13e311% %MINIFYHTML9fb2d118666a83ea2c09f63431af13e312%

The song of the star also serves as a moving reminder to pay conscious attention to others, if only for a passing moment. "A conversation, a simple moment / Things that change us if we realize / When we look up sometimes," Keys sings.

In the attached video, also published on Thursday, a mix of scenes are played, including a man who sells CDs along the way, young girls dressed to go to their prom and a woman who returns the children home.