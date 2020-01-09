Home Entertainment Alicia Keys Underdog is the Anthem's new song that you will play...

Alicia Keys Underdog is the Anthem's new song that you will play in repetition

Chasing your dream? Alicia Keys has the anthem for you

The 15-time Grammy-winning singer has just released the last single from her next seventh studio album, ALICIA, powerfully titled, "Underdog." On the track, which reportedly was co-written by Ed Sheeran, the singer pays tender and encouraging tribute to people who struggle to survive and pursue their aspirations

"I sing a song for scammers who trade at the bus stop / Single mothers waiting for a check to arrive / Young teachers, medical students / Children on the front line knowing they can't run," the lyrics sound. "This goes for the helpless / Keep keeping what you love / You'll find it someday soon / You'll get up, you'll get up, yes."

The song of the star also serves as a moving reminder to pay conscious attention to others, if only for a passing moment. "A conversation, a simple moment / Things that change us if we realize / When we look up sometimes," Keys sings.

In the attached video, also published on Thursday, a mix of scenes are played, including a man who sells CDs along the way, young girls dressed to go to their prom and a woman who returns the children home.

"Some people may think that the word helpless is a negative word, but I see it as a powerful word that represents people who may be underestimated and still live up to the challenge and exceed expectations," said the star Rolling Stone in a sentence. "I love this song because it's about real life and real people and our experiences. We've all been in a place in our lives where we've had to challenge the odds. It's never easy."

If there are any lyrics to memorize Key's new song, make it one of his favorites: "They said I would never make it / But I was created to break the mold."

