Alicia Keys Underdog is the Anthem's new song that you will play in repetition

Chasing your dream? Alicia Keys has the anthem for you
The 15-time Grammy-winning singer has just released the last single from her next seventh studio album, ALICIA, powerfully titled, "Underdog." On the track, which reportedly was co-written by Ed Sheeran, the singer pays tender and encouraging tribute to people who struggle to survive and pursue their aspirations
"I sing a song for scammers who trade at the bus stop / Single mothers waiting for a check to arrive / Young teachers, medical students / Children on the front line knowing they can't run," the lyrics sound. "This goes for the helpless / Keep keeping what you love / You'll find it someday soon / You'll get up, you'll get up, yes."
The song of the star also serves as a moving reminder to pay conscious attention to others, if only for a passing moment. "A conversation, a simple moment / Things that change us if we realize / When we look up sometimes," Keys sings.
In the attached video, also published on Thursday, a mix of scenes are played, including a man who sells CDs along the way, young girls dressed to go to their prom and a woman who returns the children home.
"Some people may think that the word helpless is a negative word, but I see it as a powerful word that represents people who may be underestimated and still live up to the challenge and exceed expectations," said the star Rolling Stone in a sentence. "I love this song because it's about real life and real people and our experiences. We've all been in a place in our lives where we've had to challenge the odds. It's never easy."
If there are any lyrics to memorize Key's new song, make it one of his favorites: "They said I would never make it / But I was created to break the mold."