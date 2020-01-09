Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher to honor the Prince at the All-Star Grammy Tribute Concert

%MINIFYHTMLbf0716d4be92a547ed22126dae9fd02d9% %MINIFYHTMLbf0716d4be92a547ed22126dae9fd02d10%

The success creator of & # 39; Purple Rain & # 39; It will be held at a concert called & # 39; Let & # 39; s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince & # 39; which leads to the biggest night in the music industry.

Up News Info –

Alicia Keys, John legendY Usher They are among the honored stars The prince in a special tribute concert.

Stream, Common, Foo fighters, HIS., Earth Wind and Fire, Saint Vincent, Mavis Staples, Chris Martin, Gary Clark, Jr.Y Juanes It also appears on the "Let & # 39; s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince" program, which will take place on January 28, 2020, two days after the Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center , and will air in April.

The star's percussionist, Sheila E., will serve as the musical director of the night, along with former "Purple Rain" hit producer Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

"I felt very honored to be able to do this for many reasons, but being able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be a music director is amazing," he told Rolling Stone.

"Musically, there is a lot to choose from. It is almost unfair to pay tribute to him for two hours; we could do a full week. At the end of the day, he is bringing people together and having a good time."

In a statement, the president and executive director of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, said: "Regardless of how he identifies (Prince), he is unquestionably one of the best musical virtuosos of all time."

"He continues to serve as an inspiring icon for artists and fans around the world, and we are very honored to pay tribute to his legacy."