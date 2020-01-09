Alfredo Morelos: Man accused after throwing hot drink at Rangers forward | Soccer news





Alfredo Morelos was sent to Fir Park last month for making a gesture towards Motherwell fans

A man has been charged after a hot drink was thrown at Rangers striker Alfredo

Morelos during a game against Motherwell.

The incident occurred during the Scottish Premiership game at Fir Park on December 15.

Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is scheduled to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on January 29.

Morelos was ejected for gesturing towards Motherwell fans after scoring his team's second goal in his 2-0 victory.

A police spokesman said: "Police can confirm that a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident at the Motherwell v Rangers SPFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

"During the game, a hot drink was thrown at a player.

"The man must appear in the Hamilton Sheriff's Court on Wednesday, January 29, 2020."