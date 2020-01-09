Alexis Eddy, from You You The One, dies at 23

Alexis Eddy, who appeared on MTV You are the chosen one, died at age 23.

The reality star was found dead in her home state of West Virginia on Thursday morning. The Mannington Police Department tells E! News in the statement: "This happened around 7 a.m. this morning. They called us to report a woman in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to the Fairmont Regional Medical Center."

The statement continues: "This is an active investigation, so we cannot determine whether there was foul play or no suspicion at this time."

Alexis was only 21 when he appeared as a contestant on You are the chosen oneSixth season The season, which premiered in September 2017, was filmed in New Orleans.

In recent months, Alexis has been very open with his social media followers about his sobriety and his recovery.