Alexis Eddy & # 39; s Are You The One Co-Stars reacts to sudden death

The cast of You are the chosen one mourns the loss of his co-star Alexis Eddy.
Thursday, E! The news confirmed that the 23-year-old girl died in her home state of West Virginia. The Mannington Police Department said in a statement: "This happened around 7 am this morning. We were asked for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to the Regional Medical Center. of Fairmont. "
Although a member of Alexis' family told TMZ that he died of an overdose, the police department could not comment on the cause of death, as it is an active investigation.
Upon learning of the death of the contestant of the sixth season, MTV said: "MTV is deeply saddened to hear the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."
As the news spread to his castmates, whom he met when the program was filmed in New Orleans, they reacted on social media.
One of the first people to express her condolences was her good friend. Ethan scott. "I literally talked with Alexis yesterday about how much better his sober life is," shared Ethan, also known as E-Money on Twitter. "I just don't even know how to feel right now. I can't believe we never have another convo from heart to heart."
He also shared a picture of him and her with the caption: "My favorite human. I can't believe he's gone. Is WTF life right now?"
His game of the sixth season, Anthony MartinHe shared an emoji with a broken heart and shared: "I will always miss you PM. I love you."
Other Alexis season contestants spoke, including Diandra Delgado. "I have no words for today. @Lexoquence, you were the missing piece of the puzzle for our family," he wrote in his Instagram story. "No matter the BS through which our cast has passed, our love for you has never changed. I love you so much, baby and my prayers are with your family and loved ones."
Uche Nwosu He echoed these feelings and added: "Each person had their own special relationship with Alexis, and she impacted many in their own unique way."
Dimitri Valentin Y Nicole Spiller respectively, they chose to honor Alexis by highlighting how "genuine, affectionate and full of love,quot; he was. "Rest in the sweetest peace for the girl who had the greatest personality in the room and was always authentically herself," Nicole said.
Many more stars of all You are the chosen oneThe seasons sent good wishes to the distribution of the sixth season, which include, among others: Tyranny todd, Paige Cole, Aasha Wells, Kareem Fathalla Y Devin walker.
