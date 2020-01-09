Alexis Eddy & # 39; s Are You The One Co-Stars reacts to sudden death

The cast of You are the chosen one mourns the loss of his co-star Alexis Eddy.

Thursday, E! The news confirmed that the 23-year-old girl died in her home state of West Virginia. The Mannington Police Department said in a statement: "This happened around 7 am this morning. We were asked for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to the Regional Medical Center. of Fairmont. "

Although a member of Alexis' family told TMZ that he died of an overdose, the police department could not comment on the cause of death, as it is an active investigation.

Upon learning of the death of the contestant of the sixth season, MTV said: "MTV is deeply saddened to hear the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

As the news spread to his castmates, whom he met when the program was filmed in New Orleans, they reacted on social media.