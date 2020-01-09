Alex Trebek says he "seemed a little slower,quot; after seeing his performance in danger! GOAT tournament, admit that you are thinking about your final show

Danger! It is currently in the middle of its biggest tournament ever, The best of all time, in primetime on ABC. But host Alex Trebek, who revealed last year that he is fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer, says that after seeing his performance in the special, he can say he is "a little slower."

The GOAT tournament presents three of the best and most successful. Danger! contestants in the show's history: Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. The three are struggling to discover who is the best of all time, and they all wear purple ribbons during the contest to show their support for Trebek.

Ken, Brad and James wear purple ribbons to support Alex Trebek's fight against pancreatic cancer. Awesome gesture @Danger #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/HiuswfKCzm – Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) January 8, 2020

But, the 79-year-old presenter admitted to the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association this week that he was not at his best during the recording. Trebek said that after watching the recordings with his wife, he asked if she noticed anything out of the ordinary. She said she didn't notice anything at all, but he did.

“It seemed a little slower in improvised portions. I could still deliver the clues, but I feel I was not having one of my best weeks, ”Trebek shared.

He added that he is currently suffering from his second cold in two months and that he has another test this week. Trebek said his doctors left him with chemotherapy drugs, which were "killing him," and says he has good days and bad days.

Trebek said Good morning America & # 39; s Michael Strahan during the recent special What is the danger? Alex Trebek and the most popular quiz contest in the United States He has been thinking about his retirement and planning his last show.

The legendary game presenter, who has hosted Danger! Since 1984, he said his final episode will be a "significant moment." He also revealed that he had already rehearsed it in his mind and thought about what he would do that day.

Alex Trebek saying "bitchin mixtape,quot; is the best thing you'll hear this year pic.twitter.com/CLDYZdEqh2 – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 8, 2020

Trebek said he will tell the director to schedule the program so he has 30 seconds at the end, and that's all he wants. He said he will say goodbye and tell everyone not to ask who will replace him because he has nothing to say about it. Then, he will finish his final show by saying:

"But I am sure that if you give them the same love, attention and respect that you have shown me, then they will be a success and the show will continue to be a success." And until we meet again, God bless and goodbye. "

Alex Trebek made it clear that he does not believe that those 30 seconds arrive soon, and that he has no plans to retire at this time.

Jeopardy: the greatest of all time It is currently broadcast during primetime week on ABC.



