Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are back in the city after shooting in Dubai

While Kiara looked radiant as always in a comfortable white and gold dress, combined with metal shoes, Akshay turned her head with a large print sweatshirt and a pair of jet black pants. Check out the photos of the airport below. The remake of the super successful Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb revolves around Raghava, and the story follows the tribulations of a cowardly man who fears the supernatural, and then is possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman Laxmmi , who takes revenge on those who destroyed his life.

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani have paired for the first time for the Raghava Lorenzo project, Laxmmi bomb. The movie has already created a massive buzz since a new pair is ready to appear on the big screen and for the first time. Akshay will play a character of a transsexual in the movie and that has made the public eager to catch the movie on the big screen. Akshay and Kiara were shooting for the movie in Dubai from the last days of a song in the movie and this morning the duo broke when they returned to the bay.